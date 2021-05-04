expand
Ad Spot

May 4, 2021

Port Neches-Groves pitcher Tristan Abshire delivers a pitch to the plate during a game earlier this season. (Chris Moore/The News)

PNG players, coaches share keys to playoff push

By Chris Moore

Published 12:24 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves baseball team snagged a share of the District 21-5A division title this past weekend with a sweep over Galena Park.

PNG shares the title with Barbers Hill, but will be the No. 1 seed after sweeping the Eagles last month.

The Indians will play La Porte with the series starting Friday on the road. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will be played in Port Neches Saturday.

“This district is very competitive,” PNG head coach Scott Carter said. “Our kids really bought in. They played a rough, gauntlet schedule. I am really proud of the way they competed and what they’ve done.”

The Indians finished the season 10-2 in district. Senior outfielder Blake Bost said the team’s rigorous non-district schedule prepare the team for a playoff run.

“We had a very tough preseason schedule,” Bost said. “We played some really high-ranked teams. We really faced some great pitching and hitting from the teams we played. We played a lot of 6A schools, which prepared us for the playoffs.”

The Indians closed the season with a sweep over Galena Park, winning 7-6 and 9-1.

Catcher Ryan Sosa said the team’s hard work is paying off.

“It feels amazing to win district, especially with how slow our season started out,” he said.

The Indians have won five straight heading into this week’s series.

“It is really important to be playing your best ball at the end of the season,” Carter said. “You want to continue to improve all year long. It is not about how you start, it is about how you finish.”

The amount the team has grown is evident by how much better the Indians are than when they last played in La Porte this year.

“We went to their tournament earlier in the year and we didn’t win a game,” Carter said. “We were 0-5 after their tournament. We are hoping to have a better outcome this week. They have a really good ball club and are well coached. They are in the playoffs every year.”

Carter became the first coach to win four district championships at PNG.

“I didn’t even know until my assistant coach told me,” he said. “Coach Abshire does a great job keeping up with the history of what is going on here at Port Neches. He told me after the game. It shocked me. It is a great feeling. It is a credit to the great kids, our administrative staff and coaches. It takes a village to make this happen. You just have to give credit to everybody involved.”

First pitch for Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m. in La Porte. Saturday’s game will start at 2 p.m. and Game 3 will start 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial students building better future in construction tech class

Port Arthur ISD teachers of the year share school year lessons

West Port Arthur business raising money for murals celebrating Port Arthur

Former PAISD superintendent Johnny Brown pens 2nd book in Emerson Street series

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial students building better future in construction tech class

Education

Port Arthur ISD teachers of the year share school year lessons

Business

West Port Arthur business raising money for murals celebrating Port Arthur

Local

Former PAISD superintendent Johnny Brown pens 2nd book in Emerson Street series

High School Sports

PNG players, coaches share keys to playoff push

College/Pro Sports

Kary Vincent Jr., Denver Broncos leadership talk about how Memorial grad fits on new team

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: April 26-May 2

Beaumont

LIT, business partners secure $307K for workforce training

Local

Severe thunderstorm concerns could impact Southeast Texas on Tuesday

Beaumont

Top 100 in the nation — Neches Federal Credit Union honored as 1 of best in U.S.

Local

REMEMBER WHEN: Memorial football star Kary Vincent Jr. has thirst for knowledge

Columns

DR. MARK PORTERIE: Graduation 2021 arriving with plenty of support

Local

Election Results: Port Arthur ISD, Port Commissioner, and Park Proposition

Local

Nation’s gas prices perk up. Texas’ prices fall slightly. See what’s next.

College/Pro Sports

Former Memorial standout Kary Vincent Jr. lands with NFL team

Check this Out

Who do YOU think is best? Nominations begin today in “Best Of” contest.

Local

With half of eligible Texans still unvaccinated and supply exceeding demand, what’s next

Education

School COVID relief funds on the way; local districts share plans

Local

Indictments allege 2 men, 1 woman used their bodies to smuggle items into jail

Business

ON THE MENU — The Feed Store feels like eating at Grandma’s house

Local

City accepting bids to renovate new health department

Local

Game Wardens bust shrimp boat in Port Arthur

Local

Former PA police chief named as applicant for Ohio job

Education

Registration ongoing for PA Education Foundation’s Pathway to Success Luncheon