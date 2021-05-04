Port Arthur hub now offering Pfizer vaccine; See the details

The City of Port Arthur Health Department has received limited doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

This vaccine is currently licensed for 16 and over and will require those interested to make an appointment.

You may call (409) 332-6215 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The Port Arthur vaccine hub is now located in the Texas Artist Museum building, 3501 Cultural Center Drive.