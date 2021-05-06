Groves Police Department arrests and responses: April 28-May4
Groves Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 28 to May 4:
April 28
- Terencio Romero, 55, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Clermont Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Myrtle Beach Circle.
- An assault was reported in the 3900 block of Cleveland Avenue.
April 29
- Henry Allen Jr., 43, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Main Avenue.
- Kane Richard, 18 was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of Taft Avenue.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
- A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2600 block of Graves Avenue.
April 30
- Baily Davis, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in 3600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
- Christopher Ledbetter, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in 3600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
- Angela Livingston, 25, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
- Justin Robey, 30, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
- Jason Nobles, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Dave Street.
- A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Washington Street.
- A credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
May 1
- An assault was reported in the 7000 block of Henry Street.
May 2
- Johnnie Stevenson, 30, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4800 block of Texas 347.
- Brett Dubois, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and criminal trespass in the 5400 block of Gulf Avenue.
- A criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- A theft was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe Boulevard.
- A Theft was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
May 3
- An assault was reported in the 2400 block of Nottingham Lane.
- A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- A burglary of habitation was reported in the 6200 block of Willis Street.
- A theft was reported in the 2100 block of Orange.
- A criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
May 4
- A criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Tinh Pham, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in 2300 block of Duff Drive.
- Hoa Edrada, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in 2300 block of Duff Drive.
- Tommy Miller, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated second offense in 3200 block of Ash Avenue.
- Gary Graham, 43, was arrested for warrants in 7800 block of Woodland.