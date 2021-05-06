Groves Police Department arrests and responses: April 28-May4

Groves Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 28 to May 4:

April 28

Terencio Romero, 55, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Clermont Avenue.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Myrtle Beach Circle.

An assault was reported in the 3900 block of Cleveland Avenue.

April 29

Henry Allen Jr., 43, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Main Avenue.

Kane Richard, 18 was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of Taft Avenue.

A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of 39 th Street.

Street. A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2600 block of Graves Avenue.

April 30

Baily Davis, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in 3600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

Christopher Ledbetter, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in 3600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.

Angela Livingston, 25, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 5500 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Justin Robey, 30, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 5500 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Jason Nobles, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Dave Street.

A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Washington Street.

A credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

May 1

An assault was reported in the 7000 block of Henry Street.

May 2

Johnnie Stevenson, 30, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4800 block of Texas 347.

Brett Dubois, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and criminal trespass in the 5400 block of Gulf Avenue.

A criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

A theft was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe Boulevard.

A Theft was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

May 3

An assault was reported in the 2400 block of Nottingham Lane.

A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

A burglary of habitation was reported in the 6200 block of Willis Street.

A theft was reported in the 2100 block of Orange.

A criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

May 4