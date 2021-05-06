expand
Ad Spot

May 6, 2021

Groves Police Department arrests and responses: April 28-May4

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

Groves Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 28 to May 4:

April 28

  • Terencio Romero, 55, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Clermont Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4800 block of Myrtle Beach Circle.
  • An assault was reported in the 3900 block of Cleveland Avenue.

April 29

  • Henry Allen Jr., 43, was arrested for warrants in the 5000 block of Main Avenue.
  • Kane Richard, 18 was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of Taft Avenue.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 6000 block of 39th Street.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2600 block of Graves Avenue.

April 30

  • Baily Davis, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in 3600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
  • Christopher Ledbetter, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in 3600 block of Pure Atlantic Road.
  • Angela Livingston, 25, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
  • Justin Robey, 30, was arrested for criminal trespass in the 5500 block of 39th Street.
  • Jason Nobles, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 6200 block of Dave Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 6800 block of Washington Street.
  • A credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.

May 1

  • An assault was reported in the 7000 block of Henry Street.

May 2

  • Johnnie Stevenson, 30, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4800 block of Texas 347.
  • Brett Dubois, 52, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and criminal trespass in the 5400 block of Gulf Avenue.
  • A criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe Boulevard.
  • A Theft was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.

May 3

  • An assault was reported in the 2400 block of Nottingham Lane.
  • A theft was reported in the 5200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
  • A burglary of habitation was reported in the 6200 block of Willis Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 2100 block of Orange.
  • A criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

May 4

  • A criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Tinh Pham, 31, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in 2300 block of Duff Drive.
  • Hoa Edrada, 32, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in 2300 block of Duff Drive.
  • Tommy Miller, 33, was arrested for driving while intoxicated second offense in 3200 block of Ash Avenue.
  • Gary Graham, 43, was arrested for warrants in 7800 block of Woodland.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Commissioners replacing nearly $40K in stolen property from Port Arthur facility

“It thrilled me to tears” – Mae Terro’s honor links family memories, sacrifices

Site of former St. Mary Hospital returned to City of Port Arthur

Nederland Mother of the Year Jenny Holyfield celebrated by community

Local

Commissioners replacing nearly $40K in stolen property from Port Arthur facility

Local

“It thrilled me to tears” – Mae Terro’s honor links family memories, sacrifices

Local

Site of former St. Mary Hospital returned to City of Port Arthur

Local

Nederland Mother of the Year Jenny Holyfield celebrated by community

High School Sports

Sabine Pass siblings Travis & Hazel Mistry excelling on tennis court

Beaumont

Gift of Life celebrates Mother’s Day by encouraging lifesaving breast cancer screenings

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests and responses: April 28-May4

Groves

La Porte coach talks highly of PNG baseball ahead of playoff series

Local

Nederland woman’s pound of meth leads to 12-year jail sentence

Local

Port Arthur, Mid County 1st responders joining large-scale terrorism drill on Thursday

High School Sports

Bulldogs face tough playoff task in undefeated Friendswood

Business

PHOTO — Groves to get new doughnut shop

Local

Port Arthur voters approve $3M parks/senior center improvement. Now what?

Education

Taylor Getwood’s election victory shows trend of younger generation stepping into light

Local

Port Arthur Police: Roadway shooting wasn’t a random act

Entertainment

RiverFest brings record crowds to riverfront

Local

Community Needs survey deadline is Friday

Local

Port Arthur hub now offering Pfizer vaccine; See the details

Local

CHRISTUS details who, what is moving to new Orthopedic Specialty Center in Mid County

Local

National Weather Service updates threat of severe storms for Southeast Texas

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial students building better future in construction tech class

Education

Port Arthur ISD teachers of the year share school year lessons

Business

West Port Arthur business raising money for murals celebrating city’s history

Local

Former PAISD superintendent Johnny Brown pens 2nd book in Emerson Street series