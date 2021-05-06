Joan Schexnider, 78, of Nederland passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Joan was a long-time member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her son David.

She was the most selfless, caring, and happy person you would ever meet.

She made everyone feel loved, accepted and celebrated. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities.

Her joyous personality was contagious to everyone she met.

Joan is survived by her husband of over 56 years, her two daughters, Belinda, Lisa, and son Mark.

Burial will take place May 7th at Memory Gardens of Jefferson County, 3098 Highway 69 N, Nederland, TX.