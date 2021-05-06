expand
May 6, 2021

Tiffany M. Davis

By PA News

Published 5:50 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

Tiffany M. Davis, 47, was born in Port Arthur, TX on December 21, 1973, to the late James Richard Sr. and Priscilla Davis.

She was called home to glory on April 29, 2021 to be with the Lord.

Tiffany will be missed by all who knew her.

She loved the Lord, her family and friends.

She had a passion for kids and helping others.

Tiffany leaves her most cherished memories to a special friend, Fredrick Malbrue; son, Cornell Brown; four sisters, Pamela Brown (Alfred), Dimitira Scott (Jerrold), Tameka Hopkins (James), and Rockella Martin; three brothers, Shawn Davis (Sheron), James Richard (Paula) and Shadrick Richard; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A wake is scheduled for Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 10a.m. till 11a.m. at Rhema Word Ministries, 4349 Lewis Dr., Port Arthur, TX.

Service will be at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Live Oak Cementary, under direction of Moody Harris Funeral Home.

