May 8, 2021

Clarice Kirkwood

Clarice Kirkwood

By PA News

Published 6:28 pm Friday, May 7, 2021
Clarice Kirkwood was born on September 16,1943 in Groves, TX to Roberta Smith Kirkwood and Clarence Kirkwood Sr.
Clarice passed away on April 23, 2021 with her family and Pastor Timothy Dinger at her side.
Clarice was a wonderful mother and grandmother, great grandmother and loved by many.
Clarice was a hard working lady.
She worked at Trinity Lutheran Church for 35 years and worked at Dear Care Home Health for 10 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence Kirkwood, Sr. and roberta Kirkwood Portae, sisters Shirley Kirkwood, Ruby Bowie, Roberta Adams, Debra Lee, brothers Troy Martin, and John Kirkwood. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted daughter Roberta Cezac, grandson Corey James, granddaughter Bethany Eaglin and great granddaughter Amaya Eaglin and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends who loved her dearly.
Special thanks to Pastor Timothy Dinger, Farrisa Brown and James Lee.

