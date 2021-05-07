Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: April 26-May 2

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 26 to May 2:

Walter Moretti, III, 45, other agency warrant(s)

Anthony Hernandez, 48, driving while intoxicated

Jeffrey Davis, 22, driving while intoxicated

Stephen Richard, 55, possession of a controlled substance

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 26 to May 2:

April 26

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Eighth Street and Goodwin Avenue.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of West Drive.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Magnolia Avenue.

April 27

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.

April 28

No reports.

April 29

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Llano Street.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

April 30

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of South.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Merriman Street.

May 1

An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Marion Street.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Avenue D.

A terroristic threat was reported in the 700 block of Sierra.

May 2