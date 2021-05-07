Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: April 26-May 2
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 26 to May 2:
- Walter Moretti, III, 45, other agency warrant(s)
- Anthony Hernandez, 48, driving while intoxicated
- Jeffrey Davis, 22, driving while intoxicated
- Stephen Richard, 55, possession of a controlled substance
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 26 to May 2:
April 26
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Eighth Street and Goodwin Avenue.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of West Drive.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Magnolia Avenue.
April 27
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.
April 28
- No reports.
April 29
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Llano Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
April 30
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of South.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Merriman Street.
May 1
- An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Marion Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Avenue D.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 700 block of Sierra.
May 2
- An assault was reported in the 600 block of Grigsby Avenue.