May 7, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: April 26-May 2

By Monique Batson

Published 12:21 am Friday, May 7, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from April 26 to May 2:

  • Walter Moretti, III, 45, other agency warrant(s)
  • Anthony Hernandez, 48, driving while intoxicated
  • Jeffrey Davis, 22, driving while intoxicated
  • Stephen Richard, 55, possession of a controlled substance

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from April 26 to May 2:

April 26

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Eighth Street and Goodwin Avenue.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 800 block of West Drive.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Magnolia Avenue.

April 27

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2100 block of Merriman.

April 28

  • No reports.

April 29

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Llano Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

April 30

  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 800 block of South.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1400 block of Merriman Street.

May 1

  • An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Marion Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Avenue D.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 700 block of Sierra.

May 2

  • An assault was reported in the 600 block of Grigsby Avenue.

