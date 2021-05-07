expand
May 7, 2021

Roosevelt Reynolds receives a haircut from Lamar State College Port Arthur cosmetology student Chassity Payne during the 2020 Southeast Texas Stand Down in Port Arthur. The event returns May 14. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News file photo)

When, where to get free rides for event to help those in need

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Friday, May 7, 2021

Free transportation from various churches in Port Arthur will be available Friday, May 14 to the Southeast Texas Stand Down event, aimed at helping veterans, people experiencing homelessness and those in need.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., more than 60 vendors will be at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive, providing services on everything from food and housing assistance to medical screenings.

Port Arthur Transit will be picking patrons up at the following times and churches:

  • Eastern Star, 548 15th Street, 7:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
  • Calvary, 248 18th Street, 8 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.
  • Sinai, 501 W. Thomas Blvd., 8:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.
  • Joseph, 4600 Proctor, 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
  • Christian Faith, 1919 Jefferson Drive, 8:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

