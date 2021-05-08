expand
May 8, 2021

Man found shot Friday night in Port Arthur, homicide investigation ongoing

By PA News

Published 5:38 am Saturday, May 8, 2021

A series of gunshots reported to police Friday night led to one killing and an ongoing weekend investigation, Port Arthur authorities reported.

Sgt. Jonathan Green said PAPD dispatch received a 9-1-1 call of several shots fired at 9:19 p.m. Friday. Port Arthur Police said the violence took place in 700 block of West Procter Street.

Responding officers quickly located a black male deceased at the location. Green said the victim sustained a gunshot.

His name, age and hometown have not ben released or an exact location of discovery.

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett has requested an autopsy.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.

