expand
Ad Spot

May 8, 2021

Police identify man shot, killed Friday night as a Port Arthur resident

By PA News

Published 9:22 pm Saturday, May 8, 2021

Port Arthur Police identified the man shot and killed Friday night.

According to authorities, the victim was 30-year-old Terrel Delaney Willis of Port Arthur.

Sgt. Jonathan Green said the PAPD inadvertently left out Willis’ last name when identifying him earlier Saturday evening.

A series of gunshots reported Friday night led to the ongoing weekend investigation.

Green said PAPD dispatch received a 9-1-1 call of several shots fired at 9:19 p.m. Friday. The violence took place in 700 block of West Procter Street.

Responding officers quickly located Willis deceased at the location. Green said the victim sustained a gunshot wound.

His exact location of discovery has not ben released

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett has requested an autopsy.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is leading the investigation.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Police identify man shot, killed Friday night as a Port Arthur resident

Man found shot Friday night in Port Arthur, homicide investigation ongoing

Local police chiefs talk open handgun carry law

Port Arthur LNG decision delay detailed

BREAKING NEWS

Police identify man shot, killed Friday night as a Port Arthur resident

Local

Man found shot Friday night in Port Arthur, homicide investigation ongoing

Local

Local police chiefs talk open handgun carry law

Local

Port Arthur LNG decision delay detailed

Local

Police: Arrest made after Nederland pizza joint fights leaves victim bloodied

Education

Port Arthur education leaders talk campus return need

Local

Health department director, staff recognized for work during pandemic

Beaumont

Aggravated assaults, drug charges lowlight Jefferson County indictments

Groves

Ochoa named Groves Mother of the Year

Local

PN properties set for demolition get new chance

Education

Janet Cline honored for lifetime commitment to students

Groves

PD: Groves man robbed, pistol-whipped 81-year-old man

Education

Nederland ISD providing summer breakfast, lunch for kids

Local

Religion Briefs: Church plans special Mother’s Day event

High School Sports

Nederland’s Do balances expectations, talent

Groves

Area seniors selected for Christus All-Star Classic

Local

PAPD: $4K in crack seized, arrest made in Port Arthur

Business

ON THE MENU — The Golden Cup prepares for expansion, full cafe service

Local

AFFIDAVIT: Port Arthur woman ties elderly woman to ab machine

Local

Port Neches Mayor Glenn Johnson talks decision process for another term

Beaumont

Man reportedly hides in jail ceiling, won’t come out & chemical irritants needed

High School Sports

No. 1-ranked Friendswood not overlooking Bulldogs

Local

Nominate your favorites businesses & services now for Best Of

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: April 26-May 2