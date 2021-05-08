Religion Briefs: Church plans special Mother’s Day event

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature a Happy Hour Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be director of evangelism and counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will celebrate and honor mothers on Mother’s Day during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The Mother’s Day speaker will be the Solid Rock Usher Board No. 3 member Cheryl Denise Mayfield. The church is practicing social distance and mask wearing recommendations. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

