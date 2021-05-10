expand
May 10, 2021

DPS: Vidor motorcyclist killed after crashing while running from area deputies

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:11 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 105, approximately a mile north of Vidor in Orange County, at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

The crash involved a suspect fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies, authorities said

The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling southbound on FM 105.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Orange County deputies attempted to make a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist failed to stop for law enforcement.

Sgt. Stephanie Davis said the driver of the motorcycle continued to flee at a high rate of speed and lost control. The motorcycle traveled off the road and struck a tree.

The motorcyclist, 40-year-old Ned Lee Bishop Jr. of Vidor, was taken to St. Elizabeth hospital with serious injuries.

Bishop did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the hospital. Bishop was not wearing a helmet.

At the time of the crash, there were no other riders on the motorcycle.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

