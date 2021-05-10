expand
May 10, 2021

Judge Brad Burnett recognizing high school students Jakelin Manzo & Linh Nguyen as Shining Stars

By PA News

Published 11:18 am Monday, May 10, 2021

Local high students Jakelin Manzo and Linh Nguyen are being recognized for their perseverance and academic success .

The duo, from Nederland and Port Neches-Groves high schools respectively, are being saluted this week through a Shining Star Reception presented by Judge Brad Burnett.

According to Burnett, he has seen many students make big transformations in the last few years, and Manzo and Nguyen are two such students.

“Many Shining Star success stories really help motivate others to stay in school and reach their potential,” he said. “They all make us proud, from receiving a heroic certificate of commendation by the U.S. Marines to moving on and excelling in college or their job. Each accomplishment is just as significant. Nederland recipient Jakelin Manzo and Port Neches-Groves recipient Linh Nguyen have triumphed over hardships and will both be very successful, you just watch and see!”

Since 2003 this award is given annually Burnett to one high school student for overcoming challenges, taking advantage of opportunities and shining with a major turnaround.

Burnett said he enjoys sharing successful stories to motivate younger students and those that have lost their way.

Students are nominated by a teacher, counselor, school police officer or principal from Nederland or PNG high schools.

This year’s students’ names will be engraved on a perpetual Shining Star Plaque displayed outside Burnett’s courtroom. A certificate is presented to the recipients with a ceremony in the courtroom.

This year’s ceremony is planned Wednesday in Judge Brad Burnett’s courtroom.

Judge Brad Burnett recognizing high school students Jakelin Manzo & Linh Nguyen as Shining Stars

