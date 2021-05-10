expand
Ad Spot

May 11, 2021

Phyllis Ann (Eldemire) Crauford

Phyllis Ann (Eldemire) Crauford

By PA News

Published 5:29 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

On Thursday, April 29, 2021, Phyllis Ann (Eldemire) Crauford passed away at the age of 72.

Phyllis was born December 16, 1948, to Capt. Philip Dorson Eldemire and Gunda (Fleischmann) Eldemire, in Port Arthur, Texas.

A native of Port Arthur, she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1967.

Phyllis married Charles Crauford on January 15, 1971 and together they raised two sons, Charles (Chuck) and Steve.

She retired from AT&T after over thirty years of service and remained in Beaumont.

Phyllis loved her family. She loved late night talks with her sons.

She was most proud of her seven grandchildren: Lindsey, Kaley, Hadley, Wesley, Aubrey, Hunter, and Hailey.

She enjoyed inside jokes with her siblings and big family Christmas parties.

She was proud of her father’s Cayman Island heritage and her mother’s German roots.

Known for her love of fabulous jewelry, Philly loved to shine and made sure her home sparkled for each holiday.

She was a faithful supporter of the Fighting Texas Aggies.

Many Saturdays were spent watching football games with her boys even though one chose the “other” school.

Philly pampered her cat, Koby Kyle, aka The Misters.

Phyllis is survived by her oldest son, Charles (Chuck) Crauford, of Georgetown, his four children, and her son, Steven Crauford, of Round Rock and his wife, Terri and their three children.

She will also be missed by her extended family including siblings: brother, Charlie Eldemire and his wife, Louanne, brother, Ronnie Eldemire and Gina Spear, and sister, Linda Judice and her husband, Mike; numerous nieces and nephews; and one adorable great-nephew.

 She is preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service for Mrs. Crauford will be held at a later date. Her committal was held at Broussard’s Crematorium under the direction of Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Unoccupied Nederland-area house fire deemed “suspicious”

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG soccer sensation Jason Lovejoy ready to leave the field behind

Not many details known days following Port Arthur’s 1st homicide of 2021

Tees2urdoor production arm Imprint Studios expanding in Nederland

Local

Unoccupied Nederland-area house fire deemed “suspicious”

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG soccer sensation Jason Lovejoy ready to leave the field behind

Local

Not many details known days following Port Arthur’s 1st homicide of 2021

Business

Tees2urdoor production arm Imprint Studios expanding in Nederland

High School Sports

“Tink” throws personal best to bring home gold for Titans

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves wins big over weekend, advances to play Cougars

Local

Lamar University: Christopher Bates a Distinguished Young Alumnus

Local

Port Arthur area wetlands targeted for restoration effort

Entertainment

PNG’s “Descendants” closing out 2020-21 season with performances today & Tuesday

Local

DPS: Vidor motorcyclist killed after crashing while running from area deputies

Local

Judge Brad Burnett recognizing high school students Jakelin Manzo & Linh Nguyen as Shining Stars

Local

American Air Systems providing community resident with free HVAC system this week

Local

See how much Texas gas prices jumped in a month

Beaumont

6-year-old killed in ATV/pedestrian crash; police investigating

Local

Police identify man shot, killed Friday night as a Port Arthur resident

Groves

Raquel Ochoa named Groves Mother of the Year

Groves

Police: Groves man robbed, pistol-whipped 81-year-old man

Education

Janet Cline honored for lifetime commitment to students

Local

See which Port Neches properties set for demolition, receive chance for redevelopment

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Real work begins now that voters approved parks upgrade

Local

Local police chiefs talk open handgun carry law

Local

Port Arthur LNG potential decision delay detailed

Local

Police: Arrest made after Nederland pizza joint fights leaves victim bloodied

Education

Port Arthur education leaders talk campus return need