expand
Ad Spot

May 10, 2021

The final two performances of Port Neches-Groves High School’s Descendants is taking place today and Tuesday.

PNG’s “Descendants” closing out 2020-21 season with performances today & Tuesday

By PA News

Published 1:08 pm Monday, May 10, 2021

PORT NECHES — The final two performances of Port Neches-Groves High School’s Descendants is taking place today and Tuesday.

Show times are at 7 p.m.

Theatre Director Melissa Eyles said this week’s performances close out PNG’s “Better Together” 2020-21 season.

“Thank you to the community for supporting our theatrical productions throughout this year,” Eyles said.

Students and seniors tickets are $5, and the adult price is $10.

A portion of the proceeds from the final performance supports Project Graduation.

The cast includes Daisy Obregon as Maleficent, Juliana McManus as Mal, Maura Gibson as Evie, Jestin Devillier as Jay and Carson Lewis as Ben.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PNG’s “Descendants” closing out 2020-21 season with performances today & Tuesday

DPS: Vidor motorcyclist killed after crashing while running from area deputies

Judge Brad Burnett recognizing high school students Jakelin Manzo & Linh Nguyen as Shining Stars

American Air Systems providing community resident with free HVAC system this week

Entertainment

PNG’s “Descendants” closing out 2020-21 season with performances today & Tuesday

BREAKING NEWS

DPS: Vidor motorcyclist killed after crashing while running from area deputies

Local

Judge Brad Burnett recognizing high school students Jakelin Manzo & Linh Nguyen as Shining Stars

Local

American Air Systems providing community resident with free HVAC system this week

Local

See how much Texas gas prices jumped in a month

Beaumont

6-year-old killed in ATV/pedestrian crash; police investigating

Local

Police identify man shot, killed Friday night as a Port Arthur resident

Groves

Raquel Ochoa named Groves Mother of the Year

Groves

Police: Groves man robbed, pistol-whipped 81-year-old man

Education

Janet Cline honored for lifetime commitment to students

Local

See which Port Neches properties set for demolition, receive chance for redevelopment

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Real work begins now that voters approved parks upgrade

Local

Local police chiefs talk open handgun carry law

Local

Port Arthur LNG potential decision delay detailed

Local

Police: Arrest made after Nederland pizza joint fights leaves victim bloodied

Education

Port Arthur education leaders talk campus return need

Local

Health department director, staff recognized for work during pandemic

Beaumont

Aggravated assaults, drug charges lowlight Jefferson County indictments

Education

Nederland ISD providing summer breakfast, lunch for kids

Local

Religion Briefs: Church plans special Mother’s Day event

Groves

Area seniors selected for Christus All-Star Classic

Local

Man found shot Friday night in Port Arthur, homicide investigation ongoing

Local

PAPD: $4K in crack seized, arrest made in Port Arthur

Business

ON THE MENU — The Golden Cup prepares for expansion, full cafe service