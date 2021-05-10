expand
Ad Spot

May 10, 2021

See how much Texas gas prices jumped in a month

By PA News

Published 7:03 am Monday, May 10, 2021

Average gas prices jumped last week as the nation continues to see COVID-19 recovery.

All eyes are now on the Colonial Pipeline and the fact a cyberattack completely shut all lines, leading to what could become a major challenge for fuel delivery, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“The situation is growing more intense each day that passes without the pipeline restarting, and motorists are advised to show extreme restraint or exacerbate and prolong the challenges,” he said.

Texas gas prices have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.67/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 8.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.16/g higher than a year ago.

“If the pipeline returns to service in the next day or two, the challenges will be minimal, but if full restart doesn’t happen by then, we’re likely to see a slight rise in gas prices, but more importantly, challenges for motorists needing fuel in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia, Northern Florida and surrounding areas,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.35/g today while the most expensive is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.14/g.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.35/g while the highest is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.14/g.

“I’m hopeful the situation will quickly improve as multiple levels of government are involved, this may become a nightmare should it continue just ahead of the start of the summer driving season,” De Haan said. “GasBuddy will continue to watch the situation and update as necessary.”
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.95/g today.

The national average is up 10.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.12/g higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.86/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.84/g.
San Antonio- $2.52/g, up 7.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.44/g.
Austin- $2.56/g, up 7.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.49/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

May 10, 2020: $1.51/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)
May 10, 2019: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
May 10, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
May 10, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
May 10, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)
May 10, 2015: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
May 10, 2014: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
May 10, 2013: $3.39/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)
May 10, 2012: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.73/g)
May 10, 2011: $3.83/g (U.S. Average: $3.95/g)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

See how much Texas gas prices jumped in a month

6-year-old killed in ATV/pedestrian crash; police investigating

Police identify man shot, killed Friday night as a Port Arthur resident

Raquel Ochoa named Groves Mother of the Year

Local

See how much Texas gas prices jumped in a month

Beaumont

6-year-old killed in ATV/pedestrian crash; police investigating

Local

Police identify man shot, killed Friday night as a Port Arthur resident

Groves

Raquel Ochoa named Groves Mother of the Year

Groves

Police: Groves man robbed, pistol-whipped 81-year-old man

Education

Janet Cline honored for lifetime commitment to students

Local

See which Port Neches properties set for demolition, receive chance for redevelopment

Columns

STEPHEN HEMELT — Real work begins now that voters approved parks upgrade

Local

Local police chiefs talk open handgun carry law

Local

Port Arthur LNG decision delay detailed

Local

Police: Arrest made after Nederland pizza joint fights leaves victim bloodied

Education

Port Arthur education leaders talk campus return need

Local

Health department director, staff recognized for work during pandemic

Beaumont

Aggravated assaults, drug charges lowlight Jefferson County indictments

Education

Nederland ISD providing summer breakfast, lunch for kids

Local

Religion Briefs: Church plans special Mother’s Day event

Groves

Area seniors selected for Christus All-Star Classic

Local

Man found shot Friday night in Port Arthur, homicide investigation ongoing

Local

PAPD: $4K in crack seized, arrest made in Port Arthur

Business

ON THE MENU — The Golden Cup prepares for expansion, full cafe service

Local

AFFIDAVIT: Port Arthur woman ties elderly woman to ab machine

Local

Port Neches Mayor Glenn Johnson talks decision process for another term

Beaumont

Man reportedly hides in jail ceiling, won’t come out & chemical irritants needed

High School Sports

No. 1-ranked Friendswood not overlooking Bulldogs