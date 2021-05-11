CULINARY THRILL SEEKING Scotland sends their best … and what to eat on a date

I know I’m not the only one who knows a fair amount about Scotland from Tiger Beat features on the Bay City Rollers.

Mom made my friend and I a yellow tartan top based on Woody’s family pattern. I’d have preferred Derick’s, but that’s not what Hancock Fabric had on hand.

The teen pop sensation had me dropping phrases such as to watch the “telly” and figuring how many “stone” a person weighed.

No wonder I’m drawn to a patterned can of Malt Whiskey Fudge, handmade in Scotland to a traditional Scottish recipe. That’s what the Gardiners can says and let it be known, I’d love to someday travel there and try it myself.

For now, this can delivers a fresh, sweet, malty confectionery that makes me give a highland kick.

I fancy the creamy, tan-colored fudge would be delicious without the whiskey flavoring, but I’m so glad it is there. Sona.

Same Story, with Jim Beam. In what resembles a fancy Chinese food to-go box, “our” Jim Beam flavors Gardiners of Scotland Ltd. hand-made fudge. For after-dinner coffee or along with a “wee dram,” you’ve got another blend of sweet and the not-so-subtle bourbon whiskey.

This rich flavor is like a reward at the end of the day. Enjoy it ever-so-slowly. Learn more gardiners-scotland.com.

Never Too Soom

I’m sure the ‘70s health food craze brought tahini to the attention of American Culinary Thrill Seekers.

I was a kid then, with no buying power. But I’m sure my Mom was into it. I think tahini is having a moment now, and makers are justifiably proud of their roasted and pressed sesame seeds.

Soom is a new brand to me, and I loved the liquid texture of its single-sourced premium tahini. But even more, I love the Soom sisters’ Chocolate Sweet Tahini with three ingredients: sesame seeds, powdered pure cane sugar and cocoa powder.

There’s no way I’m blending this into smoothies as suggested. I want that concentrated flavor spread onto toast or something where I can savor it best.

You can do anything you like with it. You have my blessing. The Soom family also introduced me to Silan, steamed and pressed dates made into a syrup that handles like honey, agave and maple, but with less sugar.

Why don’t you pack this on a picnic, and share it with your “date?” It’s thick, dark and very sweet. Learn more at soomfoods.com tells the story.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie who will definitely try haggis if she ever gets to Scotland. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.