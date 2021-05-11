expand
May 11, 2021

Children get ready for virtual learning at the YMCA in Port Arthur in September 2020. (Chris Moore/The News)

Legacy Community Health leading effort to put more books in children’s hands

By PA News

Published 12:21 am Tuesday, May 11, 2021

BEAUMONT — Legacy’s Little Readers Giving Day takes Thursday (May 20).

There is no need to leave the comfort of your home. During this 24-hour digital giving opportunity, show support of Legacy’s Little Readers literacy program.

The Legacy’s Little Readers goal is to raise $50,000 on the day.

“Help us get closer to our goal of providing 20,000 books to 40,000 children in our community this year,” organizers said. “We will be using #LittleReadersgivingday #literacy #legacyreads on social media to mark this occasion.”

At Legacy, organizers believe children should be healthy in body and mind, and “our pediatric providers treat both when our youngest patients come in for well-child visits. To encourage both mental and physical growth, we created Legacy’s Little Readers, which provides an age-appropriate book to our pediatric patients (ages 6 months – 12 years old) at each well-child visit.”

Little Readers has given away more than 157,000 books since the program began in late 2015. With community help, Legacy plans to continue providing educational support to thousands of children who often do not have access to books at home.

Legacy Community Health has provided health care services to Southeast Texas in a culturally sensitive and judgment-free environment for nearly 40 years.

A United Way-affiliated agency since 1990, it provides adult primary care, pediatrics, dental care, vision services, behavioral health services, OB/GYN and maternity, vaccinations and immunizations, health promotion and community outreach, wellness, and nutrition services for Texans who have traditionally faced barriers to care.

For more information, please contact Josh Davis at jdavis@legacycommunityhealth.org.

