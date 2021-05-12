expand
May 12, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Port Neches-Groves ISD honors retirees

By Monique Batson

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

PORT NECHES — The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District honored a number of employees Monday evening at the district’s regular board meeting.

All in attendance were called forward and greeted by Superintendent Mike Gonzales (pictured left) and Board President Scott Bartlett (pictured right).

Retirees are: Darla Abshere, Kimberly Busceme, Fred Cascio, Lisa Clark, Brenda Duhon, Lori Foster, Cheryl Glenn, Shelly Gragg, Laurie Graffagnino, Kathy Guilbeaux, Terry LeGrande, Chuck Minshew, Janis Payne, Roy Vergara and James Bourque.

25-year service honorees are: Traci Cates, Tanya Davis, Stacia Fisher, Lee Kerr, Dean Manceaux, Gail Melancon, Darlene Mills, Royce Robbins and Jennifer Skiles.

10-year honorees are: Lauren Abbott, Monique Baker, Kristen Bares, Jennifer Barnett, Joseph Benoit, Whitney Broussard, Laura Escamila, Jill Hamilton, Robert Livingston, Patricia Marks, Deborah Poirier, Bethany Riley, Sylvia Sanders, Wendy Showalter and Janet Wallace.

