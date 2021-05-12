expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

The Port Neches-Groves baseball team decided to dye their hair blonde for their playoff run. Chris Moore/The News

PNG baseball goes platinum

By Chris Moore

Published 12:08 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

PORT NECHES — A group of seniors on the Port Neches-Groves baseball team wanted to leave their mark in their final season.

Blake Bost, Connor Roccaforte, Dean Guidry and Christian Sullivan were hanging out when Sullivan came up with the idea to celebrate the team’s playoff run.

“We wanted to leave something for the younger classmen,” Guidry said. “We said ‘Why not?’”

Over the course of the next few days, members of varsity bleached their hair.

Most went to a salon, Bost said, but some decided to take the DIY route.

“The team was all in,” Sullivan said. “We just thought it could be something to build team chemistry.”

Head coach Scott Carter said some members of the team asked him to join, but added that he declined.

“It was not something we had ever done,” Bost said. “We just wanted to start a new tradition.”

Bost said the team plans to keep the look through its playoff run. The Indians defeated La Porte 2-1 in a series over the weekend.

PNG will begin a second round series against Kempner starting Thursday.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

See redevelopment plan for Bank of America drive thru in Nederland

Port Neches-Groves ISD completing full year of in-person learning in face of “all the doubters”

Mid-County duo talks plans to create housing opportunities in their hometowns

Steal-y resolve — Blake Bost nabbed nearly 30 bases during regular season

Business

See redevelopment plan for Bank of America drive thru in Nederland

Education

Port Neches-Groves ISD completing full year of in-person learning in face of “all the doubters”

Lifestyle

Mid-County duo talks plans to create housing opportunities in their hometowns

High School Sports

Steal-y resolve — Blake Bost nabbed nearly 30 bases during regular season

Check this Out

PHOTO GALLERY: Port Neches-Groves ISD honors retirees

Groves

PNG baseball goes platinum

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Jason Lovejoy’s choice to pursue happiness is admirable

Local

Lamar University: Christopher Bates a Distinguished Young Alumnus

Local

Unoccupied Nederland-area house fire deemed “suspicious”

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG soccer sensation Jason Lovejoy ready to leave the field behind

Local

Not many details known days following Port Arthur’s 1st homicide of 2021

Business

Tees2urdoor production arm Imprint Studios expanding in Nederland

High School Sports

“Tink” throws personal best to bring home gold for Titans

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves wins big over weekend, advances to play Cougars

Local

Port Arthur area wetlands targeted for restoration effort

Beaumont

Legacy Community Health leading effort to put more books in children’s hands

Entertainment

PNG’s “Descendants” closing out 2020-21 season with performances today & Tuesday

Local

DPS: Vidor motorcyclist killed after crashing while running from area deputies

Local

Judge Brad Burnett recognizing high school students Jakelin Manzo & Linh Nguyen as Shining Stars

Local

American Air Systems providing community resident with free HVAC system this week

Local

See how much Texas gas prices jumped in a month

Beaumont

6-year-old killed in ATV/pedestrian crash; police investigating

Local

Police identify man shot, killed Friday night as a Port Arthur resident

Groves

Raquel Ochoa named Groves Mother of the Year