expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

Port Arthur Health Department announces COVID-related death Wednesday morning

By PA News

Published 9:27 am Wednesday, May 12, 2021

On Wednesday morning, the City of Port Arthur Health Department announced a COVID-19 related death for a Port Arthur resident.

The individual, according to health officials, was a Hispanic male between 35 and 40 years old. It has been determined he had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported 73 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur since the beginning of this pandemic.

From May 4 through May 11, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of ten for Port Arthur, 2 for Groves, 1 for Nederland and 2 for Port Neches. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 15.

Port Arthur health officials emphasize COVID-19 is a very serious disease.

While 80 percent of individuals who contract COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high risk.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at a much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19.

“We strongly advise at-risk individuals to minimize contact with others who are ill and practice social distancing and wear mask when in public,” a the health department stressed.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur Health Department announces COVID-related death Wednesday morning

See redevelopment plan for old Bank of America drive thru in Nederland

Port Neches-Groves ISD completing full year of in-person learning in face of “all the doubters”

Mid-County duo talks plans to create housing opportunities in their hometowns

BREAKING NEWS

Port Arthur Health Department announces COVID-related death Wednesday morning

Business

See redevelopment plan for old Bank of America drive thru in Nederland

Education

Port Neches-Groves ISD completing full year of in-person learning in face of “all the doubters”

Lifestyle

Mid-County duo talks plans to create housing opportunities in their hometowns

High School Sports

Steal-y resolve — Blake Bost nabbed nearly 30 bases during regular season

Check this Out

PHOTO GALLERY: Port Neches-Groves ISD honors retirees

Groves

PNG baseball goes platinum

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Jason Lovejoy’s choice to pursue happiness is admirable

Local

Lamar University: Christopher Bates a Distinguished Young Alumnus

Local

Unoccupied Nederland-area house fire deemed “suspicious”

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG soccer sensation Jason Lovejoy ready to leave the field behind

Local

Not many details known days following Port Arthur’s 1st homicide of 2021

Business

Tees2urdoor production arm Imprint Studios expanding in Nederland

High School Sports

“Tink” throws personal best to bring home gold for Titans

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves wins big over weekend, advances to play Cougars

Local

Port Arthur area wetlands targeted for restoration effort

Beaumont

Legacy Community Health leading effort to put more books in children’s hands

Entertainment

PNG’s “Descendants” closing out 2020-21 season with performances today & Tuesday

Local

DPS: Vidor motorcyclist killed after crashing while running from area deputies

Local

Judge Brad Burnett recognizing high school students Jakelin Manzo & Linh Nguyen as Shining Stars

Local

American Air Systems providing community resident with free HVAC system this week

Local

See how much Texas gas prices jumped in a month

Beaumont

6-year-old killed in ATV/pedestrian crash; police investigating

Local

Police identify man shot, killed Friday night as a Port Arthur resident