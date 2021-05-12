Port Arthur Health Department announces COVID-related death Wednesday morning

On Wednesday morning, the City of Port Arthur Health Department announced a COVID-19 related death for a Port Arthur resident.

The individual, according to health officials, was a Hispanic male between 35 and 40 years old. It has been determined he had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported 73 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur since the beginning of this pandemic.

From May 4 through May 11, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of ten for Port Arthur, 2 for Groves, 1 for Nederland and 2 for Port Neches. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 15.

Port Arthur health officials emphasize COVID-19 is a very serious disease.

While 80 percent of individuals who contract COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high risk.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at a much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19.

“We strongly advise at-risk individuals to minimize contact with others who are ill and practice social distancing and wear mask when in public,” a the health department stressed.