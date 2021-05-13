expand
Detra Denise Laverne-Clayton

Detra Denise Laverne-Clayton was born Sept. 22, 1960 to Gilbert Laverne & Dorothy Small-Laverne.

Detra departed her earthly life on May 6, 2021 at The Medical Center of SETX with loved ones by her bedside.

She was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School Class of 1979 and formerly employed by Doctor’s Hospital.

Detra never met a stranger, she was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend. Detra loved to love on people and was a great confidant to many of her nieces and nephews.

She was everyone’s Nanny D., her witty personality will be missed.

Detra is preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Dorothy Laverne; brothers Freddie Lindley and Eddie Laverne; sister Kathy Thomas-Stewart; great nephew Joseph Lindley Sr.

Left to cherish her memories are her son Otis Babino Jr.; daughter LaQuinta Renee Babino (Lawrence); seven grandkids; one great-great grandchild; brother Darrell (Demetria) Laverne; sisters Barbara Ladue and Florence Johnson; special niece and nephew Michelle Ross and Kory Stewart; two enduring friends, Dorothy Como and Debra Eddie and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Service is scheduled for 2 pm on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, Tx.

Visitation will be from 12 pm until service time, Apostle Barbara Evans will officiate service

