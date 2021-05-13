Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 2-9

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 2 to May 9:

Brandon Hotchkiss, 21, warrant other agency

Kenneth Morris, 29, possession of a controlled substance

Justin Hebert, 39, public intoxication

Shodray Graham, 48, warrant other agency

Landon Green, 29, assault family house member-impede breathing/circulation

Robert Butler, 49, warrant other agency

Chantell Lloyd, 22, warrant other agency

Benisha Chevelier, 26, warrant other agency

Joshua Taylor, 38, NPD warrant/warrant other agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 3 to May 9:

May 3

A burglary of a habitation was reported in the 200 block of North 24 th Street.

Street. Fraudulent use of possession of identifying information was reported in the 3000 block of Lawrence.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.

May 4

A death was reported in the 600 block of North 28 th Street.

Street. A terroristic threat was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3800 block of Parkway Drive.

Forgery and theft of services was reported in the 1300 block of North U.S. 69.

A death was reported in the 3200 block of Landrey Boulevard.

Assault offensive touch/family violence was reported in the 700 block of South 33 rd Street.

Street. A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 400 block of South 4 ½ Street.

May 5

A missing person was reported in the 1100 block of Kent.

Indecent assault and terroristic threat was reported in the 2300 block of Detroit.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2500 block of Canal.

May 6

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of Canal.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 7600 block of Erie.

A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 800 block of South Memorial.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2200 block of Avenue C.

May 7

Assault offensive touch/family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 15 th Street.

Street. A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

An officer received information in the 1000 block of Avenue B.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 8

A theft was reported in the 200 block of North 31 st Street.

Street. Found property was reported in the vicinity of Fifth Street.

May 9