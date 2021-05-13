expand
Ad Spot

May 13, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: The Golden Cup hosts community for coffee, celebrates expansion plan

By Candace Hemelt

Published 12:38 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

NEDERLAND — Janna Bartz, owner of The Golden Cup, recently celebrated a year in business on Boston Avenue.

That stretch includes the coronavirus pandemic, two hurricanes and a winter freeze.

When addressing the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau’s networking coffee gathering this week, she said if she survived that, she could survive anything.

Bartz proved to be a fitting host, using Tuesday’s community event to help spread the word about her business expansion.

Starting June 1, she will have the lease for her location at 1336 Boston Avenue in Nederland, allowing her to expand greatly from her front coffee bar setting into a full-blown coffee shop.

She offered many thanks to a growing and loyal customer base that has made her move and standing possible.

Check out more about The Golden Cup’s growth here.

Bartz previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia, “I really want to focus on having a lot of tables and chairs. I want students to come in, sit down and study for a little while and be able to cater to them. We want to be able to have more than one group of ladies come in and have coffee or lunch or whatever.”

Bartz said the back of the building would hold the kitchen and a “small party area,” where people can host showers and other small gatherings.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

New Port Arthur school board approves purchase of nearly $700K in computer upgrades for K-2 students

Silvia’s Tacos recognized as business of the year following tragic vehicle crash

PHOTO GALLERY: The Golden Cup hosts community for coffee, celebrates expansion plan

PNPD: Man returns to scene of stolen truck, gets caught stealing more

Education

New Port Arthur school board approves purchase of nearly $700K in computer upgrades for K-2 students

Business

Silvia’s Tacos recognized as business of the year following tragic vehicle crash

Business

PHOTO GALLERY: The Golden Cup hosts community for coffee, celebrates expansion plan

Local

PNPD: Man returns to scene of stolen truck, gets caught stealing more

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 2-9

Local

PHOTOS — June Badon School of Dance performers deliver superstar efforts

Business

Looking for a job in booming LNG growth? Try new Golden Pass website.

Beaumont

Linh Nguyen & Jakelin Manzo overcome language barrier, troubled start, respectively, to excel at school

Local

Port Arthur Health Department announces COVID-related death Wednesday morning

Business

See redevelopment plan for old Bank of America drive thru in Nederland

Education

Port Neches-Groves ISD completing full year of in-person learning in face of “all the doubters”

Lifestyle

Mid-County duo talks plans to create housing opportunities in their hometowns

High School Sports

Steal-y resolve — Blake Bost nabbed nearly 30 bases during regular season

Check this Out

PHOTO GALLERY: Port Neches-Groves ISD honors retirees

Groves

PNG baseball goes platinum

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Jason Lovejoy’s choice to pursue happiness is admirable

Local

Lamar University: Christopher Bates a Distinguished Young Alumnus

Local

Unoccupied Nederland-area house fire deemed “suspicious”

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG soccer sensation Jason Lovejoy ready to leave the field behind

Local

Not many details known days following Port Arthur’s 1st homicide of 2021

Business

Tees2urdoor production arm Imprint Studios expanding in Nederland

High School Sports

“Tink” throws personal best to bring home gold for Titans

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves wins big over weekend, advances to play Cougars

Local

Port Arthur area wetlands targeted for restoration effort