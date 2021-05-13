Port Arthur Health Department details plans to administer Pfizer vaccine to children

The Department of State Health Services has given the green light to administer the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12-15.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department is beginning to administer the Pfizer vaccine to this age group and those 16 and older.

“To me, this is very important,” said Health Department Director Judith Smith. “We’ve not had a lot of positive cases reported lately, but the ones that have been reported, we’ve seen children in that age group.”

Smith said parents do not need to bring any verification other than their own identification cards in order to have their child vaccinated.

Local health officials asked those interested to call 409-332-6215 to make an appointment if seeking getting your child vaccinated.

Pfizer late clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday (May 18) and Thursday (May 20).

Monday, Wednesday and Friday clinics are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The vaccination hub is located at the Texas Art Museum (TAMS), 3501 Cultural Drive in Port Arthur.

COVID death

On Wednesday morning, the City of Port Arthur Health Department announced a COVID-19 related death for a Port Arthur resident.

The individual, according to health officials, was a Hispanic male between 35 and 40 years old. It has been determined he had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported 73 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur since the beginning of this pandemic.

From May 4 through May 11, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of ten for Port Arthur, 2 for Groves, 1 for Nederland and 2 for Port Neches. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 15.

Port Arthur health officials emphasize COVID-19 is a very serious disease.

While 80 percent of individuals who contract COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high risk.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at a much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19.

“We strongly advise at-risk individuals to minimize contact with others who are ill and practice social distancing and wear mask when in public,” a the health department stressed.