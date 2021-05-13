expand
Ad Spot

May 13, 2021

Nancy Lequisamo gets a COVID vaccine last month from Dianne Marks, R.N. in Port Arthur. (Chris Moore/The News)

Port Arthur Health Department details plans to administer Pfizer vaccine to children

By PA News

Published 12:01 pm Thursday, May 13, 2021

The Department of State Health Services has given the green light to administer the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12-15.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department is beginning to administer the Pfizer vaccine to this age group and those 16 and older.

“To me, this is very important,” said Health Department Director Judith Smith. “We’ve not had a lot of positive cases reported lately, but the ones that have been reported, we’ve seen children in that age group.”

Smith said parents do not need to bring any verification other than their own identification cards in order to have their child vaccinated.

Local health officials asked those interested to call 409-332-6215 to make an appointment if seeking getting your child vaccinated.

Pfizer late clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday (May 18) and Thursday (May 20).

Monday, Wednesday and Friday clinics are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The vaccination hub is located at the Texas Art Museum (TAMS), 3501 Cultural Drive in Port Arthur.

The Port Arthur vaccine hub is now located in the Texas Artist Museum building, 3501 Cultural Center Drive. (Chris Moore/The News)

COVID death

On Wednesday morning, the City of Port Arthur Health Department announced a COVID-19 related death for a Port Arthur resident.

The individual, according to health officials, was a Hispanic male between 35 and 40 years old. It has been determined he had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has reported 73 COVID-19 related deaths for Port Arthur since the beginning of this pandemic.

From May 4 through May 11, the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of ten for Port Arthur, 2 for Groves, 1 for Nederland and 2 for Port Neches. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 15.

Port Arthur health officials emphasize COVID-19 is a very serious disease.

While 80 percent of individuals who contract COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high risk.

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at a much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19.

“We strongly advise at-risk individuals to minimize contact with others who are ill and practice social distancing and wear mask when in public,” a the health department stressed.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Detra Denise Laverne-Clayton

Port Arthur family hit by years of tragedy gets surprise, free HVAC unit

Port Arthur Health Department details plans to administer Pfizer vaccine to children

New Port Arthur school board approves purchase of nearly $700K in computer upgrades for K-2 students

Lifestyle

Port Arthur family hit by years of tragedy gets surprise, free HVAC unit

Check this Out

Port Arthur Health Department details plans to administer Pfizer vaccine to children

Education

New Port Arthur school board approves purchase of nearly $700K in computer upgrades for K-2 students

Business

Silvia’s Tacos recognized as business of the year following tragic vehicle crash

Business

PHOTO GALLERY: The Golden Cup hosts community for coffee, celebrates expansion plan

Local

PNPD: Man returns to scene of stolen truck, gets caught stealing more

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 2-9

Local

PHOTOS — June Badon School of Dance performers deliver superstar efforts

Business

Looking for a job in booming LNG growth? Try new Golden Pass website.

Beaumont

Linh Nguyen & Jakelin Manzo overcome language barrier, troubled start, respectively, to excel at school

Local

Port Arthur Health Department announces COVID-related death Wednesday morning

Business

See redevelopment plan for old Bank of America drive thru in Nederland

Education

Port Neches-Groves ISD completing full year of in-person learning in face of “all the doubters”

Lifestyle

Mid-County duo talks plans to create housing opportunities in their hometowns

High School Sports

Steal-y resolve — Blake Bost nabbed nearly 30 bases during regular season

Check this Out

PHOTO GALLERY: Port Neches-Groves ISD honors retirees

Groves

PNG baseball goes platinum

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Jason Lovejoy’s choice to pursue happiness is admirable

Local

Lamar University: Christopher Bates a Distinguished Young Alumnus

Local

Unoccupied Nederland-area house fire deemed “suspicious”

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG soccer sensation Jason Lovejoy ready to leave the field behind

Local

Not many details known days following Port Arthur’s 1st homicide of 2021

Business

Tees2urdoor production arm Imprint Studios expanding in Nederland

High School Sports

“Tink” throws personal best to bring home gold for Titans