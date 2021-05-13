expand
Ad Spot

May 13, 2021

Debbie Snell, left, presents a plaque for the Groves Small Business of the Year to Silvia’s Tacos Miguel Lerma, middle, and Janett Lerma, right. (Chris Moore/The News)

Silvia’s Tacos recognized as business of the year following tragic vehicle crash

By Chris Moore

Published 12:39 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

GROVES — After what was arguably the most difficult year for small businesses in the last century, the Groves Chamber of Commerce named Silvia’s Tacos as the Small Business of the Year Wednesday.

Members of the chamber were on hand at the eatery to present the award.

“It is an honor,” Silvia’s Tacos owner Miguel Lerma said. “I really appreciate that people see the hard work that we put into it and trying to serve good food. It really means a lot.”

The Lermas opened the restaurant, located at 3303 Taft Ave., in April of 2019.

“When my wife and I first started it, we didn’t think that we were going to be this popular,” he said. “But you set your goal to be successful in this business. The reaction we got from the community has been more than we expected.

“Last year, we had people parking all around the building. Maybe it was a little bit of a nuisance but all of the neighbors were very understanding. Without the community, we wouldn’t have been able to do this.”

Last year was not easy by any means for the Lerma family. In December of 2019, Miguel, along with his wife Janett and their then-12-year-old daughter Mia, were driving back from a family vacation when they were hit head-on by a drunk driver.

The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene. Janett suffered a broken spine, broken legs, multiple broken bones in both feet and broken ribs. Their daughter Mia broke her femur, wrist and dislocated her hip.

Miguel was able to walk away with minor injuries. In January of last year, the family returned home after numerous surgeries.

The time needed to recover from the crash forced the family to close the eatery for a few months before reopening in March of 2020, just weeks before the worldwide shutdown caused by the pandemic.

Janett is still physically recovering from the crash. She has a cast on her lower left leg and uses a walker to help get around.

“We hated that we couldn’t have a banquet where we could present this award to them,” Groves Chamber President Debbie Snell said. “We have been trying to plan it all this year. Until recently, we haven’t been able to. It means so much to be able to give this to them. These people are precious. They have been through so much. It is past time for them to receive it and be recognized.”

Miguel said he is happy to be able to serve food the way he grew up eating it.

“I grew up on homemade food,” he said. “Even though it is a little harder to make, because it is a longer process, we can make it fast and still make it good.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

New Port Arthur school board approves purchase of nearly $700K in computer upgrades for K-2 students

Silvia’s Tacos recognized as business of the year following tragic vehicle crash

PHOTO GALLERY: The Golden Cup hosts community for coffee, celebrates expansion plan

PNPD: Man returns to scene of stolen truck, gets caught stealing more

Education

New Port Arthur school board approves purchase of nearly $700K in computer upgrades for K-2 students

Business

Silvia’s Tacos recognized as business of the year following tragic vehicle crash

Business

PHOTO GALLERY: The Golden Cup hosts community for coffee, celebrates expansion plan

Local

PNPD: Man returns to scene of stolen truck, gets caught stealing more

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 2-9

Local

PHOTOS — June Badon School of Dance performers deliver superstar efforts

Business

Looking for a job in booming LNG growth? Try new Golden Pass website.

Beaumont

Linh Nguyen & Jakelin Manzo overcome language barrier, troubled start, respectively, to excel at school

Local

Port Arthur Health Department announces COVID-related death Wednesday morning

Business

See redevelopment plan for old Bank of America drive thru in Nederland

Education

Port Neches-Groves ISD completing full year of in-person learning in face of “all the doubters”

Lifestyle

Mid-County duo talks plans to create housing opportunities in their hometowns

High School Sports

Steal-y resolve — Blake Bost nabbed nearly 30 bases during regular season

Check this Out

PHOTO GALLERY: Port Neches-Groves ISD honors retirees

Groves

PNG baseball goes platinum

Columns

CHRIS MOORE — Jason Lovejoy’s choice to pursue happiness is admirable

Local

Lamar University: Christopher Bates a Distinguished Young Alumnus

Local

Unoccupied Nederland-area house fire deemed “suspicious”

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG soccer sensation Jason Lovejoy ready to leave the field behind

Local

Not many details known days following Port Arthur’s 1st homicide of 2021

Business

Tees2urdoor production arm Imprint Studios expanding in Nederland

High School Sports

“Tink” throws personal best to bring home gold for Titans

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves wins big over weekend, advances to play Cougars

Local

Port Arthur area wetlands targeted for restoration effort