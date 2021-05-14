expand
May 14, 2021

Bob Bowers Civic Center site of hazardous waste collection Saturday

By Chris Moore

Published 12:30 am Friday, May 14, 2021

The Bob Bowers Civic Center will host a free hazardous waste collection event Saturday.

From 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., people can bring items to the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center, 3401 Cultural Center Drive, for safe disposal. People can bring automotive waste products, antifreeze, brake fluid, used oils, oil filters, car batteries, oil painting supplies, solvents, varnishes, paint strippers, wood preservatives, gardening supplies, tires, pesticides, insecticides, fertilizers, weed killers, rat poison, cleaning supplies, polishes, drain cleaners, oven cleaners, moth balls, cleaning concentrate and batteries.

For more information call 409-899-8444 ext. 6600.

More details available here.

