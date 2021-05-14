expand
May 14, 2021

Who is the best? Vote today in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest.

By PA News

Published 12:12 am Friday, May 14, 2021

The nomination phase in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest is ongoing, but only lasts until May 31.

You can nominate your favorite businesses and people now by visiting panews.com/contests.

The top three businesses per sub-category move forward to the voting phase, which takes place in July.

The winners of Best of 2021 will be announced to the public in September through a special section and will also be online on panews.com/contests.

Each year, thousands of votes are cast in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest as local residents weigh in on their favorite businesses, restaurants, services and places.

You can always go in a Port Arthur or Mid County business and see a Best of ribbon on a door, wall or website. This year, we are seeing record turn-out as people again make their voices heard. Plus, we’ve expanded the voting process to make it easier for YOU.

We moved to a state-of-the-art online voting platform that is “best of breed” in online voting systems. This allows for more secure voting and automatic tabulation. The new-and-improved voting system is mobile-friendly and easier to use.

We are also moving to a two-phase ballot, much like a primary and a general election. The nomination phase of Best of is a write-in ballot to nominate your favorite businesses by subcategory.

After nominations are complete this month, we’ll ask the community to choose between the top three nominated businesses per sub-category, and we’ll make the voting phase easier and faster.

Winners will be contacted after the voting ends.

Also updated this year is a redesigned logo, which reflects the unique character of our fine community. It also has a brighter color scheme that will help businesses that win stand out.

