Beaumont men indicted in tool theft from Nederland auto shop

Two Beaumont man charged with stealing tools from a Nederland auto shop last summer were indicted this week.

Tomas Jesus Moraida Jr., 52, and Darryl Keith Johnson, 58, were indicted for burglary of a building for an break-in at Midnight Automotive, 824 N. U.S. 69. in Nederland.

Police were called to investigate a burglary of a building on the auto shop property at 3:56 a.m. July 24, according to the affidavit for arrest warrants for the men.

The shop owner told police two men driving a white Ford Crown Victoria broke into his business. The owner provided police with surveillance video of the crime as it occurred.

Police learned the owner of the vehicle was reportedly Moraida, the document read.

Detectives then worked with neighboring agencies and learned the identification of the two men. Moraida was arrested Aug. 14 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and remains in the county jail on a charge of burglary of a building with a $250,000 bond, burglary of a building with a $15,000 bond, theft with a $5,000 bond, burglary of abuilding with $25,000 bond as well as criminal mischief, three theft charges and two other burglary of a building charges which are state jail felonies with no bond amount listed.

Johnson was arrested Aug. 17 by JCSO and also remains in the county jail. He has a charge of burglary of a building with a $25,000 bond as well as another burglary of a building charge and possession of drug paraphernalia charge, no bond listed on those two charges.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.