expand
Ad Spot

May 15, 2021

Bob Hope's Nick Edwards wins the TCAL dunk contest by jumping over his teammate. Courtesy Photo

Bob Hope student athletes, coach participate in All-Star event

By Chris Moore

Published 12:09 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

Bob Hope High School had quite the showing at the TCAL All-Star event in San Antonio this past weekend.

Joseph Ortiz, Amari Reese and Nick Edwards participated in the boys basketball game, while Yizelle Alvarez, Aneth Mendoza and Jennifer Lopez suited up for the girls team.

Mendoza was named the game’s MVP and Edwards won the slam-dunk contest.

Student athletes and coaches from Bob Hope High School participated in the TCAL All-Star event in San Antonio this past weekend. Courtesy Photo

Bob Hope head basketball coach Rodney Lamb was selected to coach one of the all-star teams and led his side to a 79-46 victory. Ortiz competed in the three-point competition.

“We are proud of our Bob Hope Eagles,” Jesus Acosta, Bob Hope High School campus director, said in a written statement. “During this difficult year they have kept working to be their best despite all the challenges and obstacles placed in front of them. These students are great examples of our values of honesty, integrity, respect and service.

“Our coaches — Lamb, Jones, Johnson, Cruz and Marshall — are great role models who always emphasize that our student-athletes are students first and athletes second. Without these mentors and role models we would not be able to have the success we have had this year. We are also lucky to have the support of our CEO, Dr. Bobby Lopez, and our school board, who always support our students.”

Members of the Bob Hope girls basketball team participated in the TCAL All-Star event. Courtesy Photo

Lamb also was able to compete in the coaches’ all-star game, where he dropped 20 points to the surprise of his players.

“I had the most points in that game,” he said. “I was able to show the players that I am not just preaching. I can actually do it. The only thing about that was I felt it the next day. My whole body was sore. Our big man, Nick Edwards, won the dunk contest by jumping over Joseph Ortiz. Overall, it was a really good experience.”

Lamb said Bob Hope is academics first, but added he was happy to see the student-athletes get some shine.

“It made me feel proud,” he said. “Here, sports are on the back burner, which I understand. We have to be student-athletes. I love the fact they were able to compete and see other people compete. My basketball team enjoyed the volleyball game. They cheered like they were out there. They also cheered the girls basketball team. I think, overall, it was great.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Sign of the Times: Port Arthur program designed to highlight city’s entryways

Port Arthur man indicted after chase reaches 127 mph, ends in crash near utilities system

City Manager Ron Burton’s $79K charge raises questions from Port Arthur City Council

Beaumont men indicted in tool theft from Nederland auto shop

Local

Sign of the Times: Port Arthur program designed to highlight city’s entryways

Local

Port Arthur man indicted after chase reaches 127 mph, ends in crash near utilities system

Local

City Manager Ron Burton’s $79K charge raises questions from Port Arthur City Council

Local

Beaumont men indicted in tool theft from Nederland auto shop

College/Pro Sports

Broncos sign Kary Vincent Jr. to 4-year deal

Columns

Port Neches-Groves ISD’s Dr. Mike Gonzales: Find truth through life’s challenges

Beaumont

Evading arrest, drug charges lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Education

Port Arthur ISD nearing yearend with possible budget shortfall concern

Business

ON THE MENU — Sugar Momma Confections expanding with Nederland location launch

Local

SEE PHOTOS: Port Arthur Stand Down event

Business

A nurse at heart, director Kim Guidry leading Community Retirement Home growth

Local

LSCPA returning loaned White Haven property

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to continue series on prospering through pandemic plague

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: May 3-9

High School Sports

Bob Hope student athletes, coach participate in All-Star event

Local

NISD to offer summer recreational program.

Groves

Police say duo caught with stolen IDs, credit cards, social security cards in Groves

Local

Sabine Pilots unveils new, state-of-the-art Port Arthur facility

Local

Police: Port Arthur man breaks victim’s jaw, knocks him unconsciousness during repo fight

Local

Port Arthur ISD to offer COVID vaccinations on campus; Port Arthur Health Department vaccinating children

Local

Vehicle flips, crashes through fence, chase ends with suspect Tased

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON — Port Neches, Groves communities soon to see new walking tracks

Local

Bob Bowers Civic Center site of hazardous waste collection Saturday

Local

Who is the best? Vote today in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest.