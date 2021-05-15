KATHIE’S KORNER — Summer moves means busy times

As I look around, traveling to and fro, I enjoy all the babies being born in this beautiful Spring Season from personal, new, pets, cattle in fields of green, flowers and new plants blooming their little heads off.

My personal favorites are the human babies, so precious and delicate to the touch, with, hopefully, loving, attentive moms and families to begin their new, journey in life.

And, now, even though it’s not the beginning of Summer until the 20th of June, which is also Father’s Day, moms and even some dads are thinking and planning Summer with their children.

There could be a lot of wasted time for them, but a lot of activity could be even, loosely, scheduled for their health and welfare.

Some families have vacations planned that everyone can enjoy twice: The first time is when you are actually on the vacation, the second time is when you enjoy the pictures and memories from that time.

I have a friend who had four young ones home all summer and realized how active they all were in school, therefore she outlined a schedule (could be adjusted) for the day: prayers, playing outside, swim in a pool, inside for lunch, then reading, resting, board games and, I’m sure you can think of more, as all of our children are soooooo different!

So, as we approach Summer, begin to think how you and your family can enjoy more of it. The weather, of course, wherever you live, could be a factor in outdoor activity.

Practicing musical instruments or singing are always musts if your “little student” wants to excel.

My wonderful granddaughter, Bevin, says it’s easier when they’re home and she has 4, but they are brilliant, busy children, and fun, at home.

Please feel free to share this column with your Facebook Family, as there are many people, I’m sure, who need ideas for what to do all summer.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.