May 15, 2021

Dr. Mike Gonzales

Port Neches-Groves ISD’s Dr. Mike Gonzales: Find truth through life’s challenges

By PA News

Published 12:35 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

A thousand dreams sprout from the failed attempts of those who dare to challenge and be challenged.

It is only through life’s challenges that we can find the truth. That truth should remind us that success is not handed down to the entitled but earned by those who aspire to succeed through persistent, ambitious, and fearless hard work.

As we move into the last leg of this important race known as the 2020-21 school year, we are reminded to help encourage ourselves and our students “NOT TO QUIT.”

If you quit today, you will be tempted to quit tomorrow and the next day and every time life gets difficult. Your success cannot be defined by life’s big accomplishments,

those achievements must first be celebrated as victories in everyday challenges.

No big accomplishment can be obtained without an accumulation of many small feats and failures. Success can be found by pushing past and overcoming those fears and doubts this life can create.

In this unique school year, a fearless attitude was mirrored by the entire PNG student body, staff, and community.

Our “NO QUIT” attitude also encouraged us to create an environment that was familiar to both the students and our staff.

The importance of creating stability in this unstable school year was done to protect those who serve and those who needed to be served.

Our success was not defined by one large accomplishment, but in the thousands of small accomplishments our students and staff celebrated every school day. So as we near the conclusion of this unsettling year, I am certain the heroics of our staff and students will be remembered for many years to come.

As a final note, I would like to remind our students, staff and community that there is no NORMAL life or NEW NORMAL life. We only have life!

We will encounter many challenges in this life, and I am positive that we will also accomplish many goals in this life. But, good or bad, they are just all part of this crazy roller coaster of a dream we call life.

Live it and live it well.

Dr. Mike Gonzales is superintendent of the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District. He can be reached at 409-722-4244, extension 1722, or at mgonzales@pngisd.org.

