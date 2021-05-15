expand
May 15, 2021

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: May 3-9

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 3 to May 9:

  • Jeremy Broussard, 38, other agency warrant(s)
  • Gregory Wallace, 54, other agency warrant(s)
  • Tracey Steele, 49, driving while intoxicated w/open alcohol container
  • Jose Almendarez, 27, possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s)
  • Ryan Bean, 28, other agency warrant(s)
  • Landon Green, 29, theft
  • Khayman Davis, 20, other agency warrant(s)
  • Danny Hall, 49, other agency warrant(s)

 

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 3 to May 9:

May 3

  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 800 block of Ave. B.
  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 3000 block of 8th St.

May 4

  • Officer investigated a report of possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 200 block of Grigsby.
  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2200 block of Earle.
  • Officer investigated a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
  • Officer investigated a report of forgery in the 1100 block of Macarthur.
  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Nall and Bowlin.
  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1100 block of Wilson.

May 5

  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Grigsby.
  • Officer investigated a report of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 600 block of Ridgewood Dr.
  • Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated w/open alcohol container in the 1100 block of Nall.
  • Officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s) in the 5500 block of FM 366.

May 6

  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1700 block of Llano.
  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.

May 7

  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Port Neches Ave.
  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 900 block of Dallas.
  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.

May 8

No reports.

May 9

No reports.

