Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: May 3-9
Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 3 to May 9:
- Jeremy Broussard, 38, other agency warrant(s)
- Gregory Wallace, 54, other agency warrant(s)
- Tracey Steele, 49, driving while intoxicated w/open alcohol container
- Jose Almendarez, 27, possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s)
- Ryan Bean, 28, other agency warrant(s)
- Landon Green, 29, theft
- Khayman Davis, 20, other agency warrant(s)
- Danny Hall, 49, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 3 to May 9:
May 3
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 800 block of Ave. B.
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 3000 block of 8th St.
May 4
- Officer investigated a report of possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 200 block of Grigsby.
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2200 block of Earle.
- Officer investigated a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- Officer investigated a report of forgery in the 1100 block of Macarthur.
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Nall and Bowlin.
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1100 block of Wilson.
May 5
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Grigsby.
- Officer investigated a report of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 600 block of Ridgewood Dr.
- Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated w/open alcohol container in the 1100 block of Nall.
- Officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s) in the 5500 block of FM 366.
May 6
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1700 block of Llano.
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.
May 7
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Port Neches Ave.
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 900 block of Dallas.
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
May 8
No reports.
May 9
No reports.