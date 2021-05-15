Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: May 3-9

Port Neches Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 3 to May 9:

Jeremy Broussard, 38, other agency warrant(s)

Gregory Wallace, 54, other agency warrant(s)

Tracey Steele, 49, driving while intoxicated w/open alcohol container

Jose Almendarez, 27, possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s)

Ryan Bean, 28, other agency warrant(s)

Landon Green, 29, theft

Khayman Davis, 20, other agency warrant(s)

Danny Hall, 49, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 3 to May 9:

May 3

Officer investigated a report of assault in the 800 block of Ave. B.

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 3000 block of 8th St.

May 4

Officer investigated a report of possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 200 block of Grigsby.

Officer investigated a report of assault in the 2200 block of Earle.

Officer investigated a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Officer investigated a report of forgery in the 1100 block of Macarthur.

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the intersection of Nall and Bowlin.

Officer investigated a report of theft in the 1100 block of Wilson.

May 5

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 600 block of Grigsby.

Officer investigated a report of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information in the 600 block of Ridgewood Dr.

Officer arrested a subject for driving while intoxicated w/open alcohol container in the 1100 block of Nall.

Officer arrested a subject for possession of a controlled substance and other agency warrant(s) in the 5500 block of FM 366.

May 6

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1700 block of Llano.

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.

May 7

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 1000 block of Port Neches Ave.

Officer investigated a report of assault in the 900 block of Dallas.

Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.

May 8

No reports.

May 9

No reports.