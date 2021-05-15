expand
May 15, 2021

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to continue series on prospering through pandemic plague

By PA News

Published 12:16 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will feature their Happy Hour Bible study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Sunday School Superintendent Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 E. Fifth St., will continue the teaching series titled “Prospering God’s Way Through a Pandemic Plague” taught by Director of Evangelism and Counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. during the Bible Teaching Seminary Series at the 11 a.m. Sunday service. The church is practicing social distance and mask wearing recommendations given by the CDC. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

