expand
Ad Spot

May 16, 2021

Who is the best? Vote today in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest.

By PA News

Published 12:46 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

The nomination phase in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest is ongoing, but only lasts until May 31.

You can nominate your favorite businesses and people now by visiting panews.com/contests.

The top three businesses per sub-category move forward to the voting phase, which takes place in July.

The winners of Best of 2021 will be announced to the public in September through a special section and will also be online on panews.com/contests.

Each year, thousands of votes are cast in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest as local residents weigh in on their favorite businesses, restaurants, services and places.

You can always go in a Port Arthur or Mid County business and see a Best of ribbon on a door, wall or website. This year, we are seeing record turn-out as people again make their voices heard. Plus, we’ve expanded the voting process to make it easier for YOU.

We moved to a state-of-the-art online voting platform that is “best of breed” in online voting systems. This allows for more secure voting and automatic tabulation. The new-and-improved voting system is mobile-friendly and easier to use.

We are also moving to a two-phase ballot, much like a primary and a general election. The nomination phase of Best of is a write-in ballot to nominate your favorite businesses by subcategory.

After nominations are complete this month, we’ll ask the community to choose between the top three nominated businesses per sub-category, and we’ll make the voting phase easier and faster.

Winners will be contacted after the voting ends.

Also updated this year is a redesigned logo, which reflects the unique character of our fine community. It also has a brighter color scheme that will help businesses that win stand out.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Neches-Groves Indians down Kempner, advance in playoffs

Port Arthur ISD nearing yearend with possible budget shortfall concern

ON THE MENU — Sugar Momma Confections expanding with Nederland location launch

A nurse at heart, director Kim Guidry leading Community Retirement Home growth

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves Indians down Kempner, advance in playoffs

Education

Port Arthur ISD nearing yearend with possible budget shortfall concern

Business

ON THE MENU — Sugar Momma Confections expanding with Nederland location launch

Business

A nurse at heart, director Kim Guidry leading Community Retirement Home growth

High School Sports

Bob Hope student athletes, coach participate in All-Star event

Local

Who is the best? Vote today in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest.

Local

NISD to offer summer recreational program.

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: May 3-9

Local

Sign of the Times: Port Arthur program designed to highlight city’s entryways

Local

Port Arthur man indicted after chase reaches 127 mph, ends in crash near utilities system

Local

City Manager Ron Burton’s $79K charge raises questions from Port Arthur City Council

Local

Beaumont men indicted in tool theft from Nederland auto shop

College/Pro Sports

Broncos sign Kary Vincent Jr. to 4-year deal

Columns

Port Neches-Groves ISD’s Dr. Mike Gonzales: Find truth through life’s challenges

Beaumont

Evading arrest, drug charges lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Local

SEE PHOTOS: Port Arthur Stand Down event

Local

LSCPA returning loaned White Haven property

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Church to continue series on prospering through pandemic plague

Groves

Police say duo caught with stolen IDs, credit cards, social security cards in Groves

Local

Sabine Pilots unveils new, state-of-the-art Port Arthur facility

Local

Police: Port Arthur man breaks victim’s jaw, knocks him unconsciousness during repo fight

Local

Port Arthur ISD to offer COVID vaccinations on campus; Port Arthur Health Department vaccinating children

Local

Vehicle flips, crashes through fence, chase ends with suspect Tased

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON — Port Neches, Groves communities soon to see new walking tracks