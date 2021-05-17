expand
May 17, 2021

Central Middle School in Nederland

Nederland ISD offering summer recreational program

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Monday, May 17, 2021

NEDERLAND — After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Nederland Independent School District will host its summer recreational program next month.

The program will run Monday-Friday starting June 2 and will end June 30. Elementary-aged students can go to Helena Park, Highland Park, Hillcrest and Langham elementary schools, which will open for 8-11:45 a.m. All middle school students can go to Central Middle from 8-11:45 a.m.

Middle school and high school students can go to the Nederland High School weight room from 9-11 a.m. and 1-7 p.m.

Program Director Brian English said he is happy to provide it to the community.

“The kids come in and it gives them something to do during the summer and keeps them active,” he said. “It has been going on a long time and the kids really love it.”

Participants must be entering at least first grade and parents are required to sign a waiver releasing NISD of all liability.

The program also employs students to work with the younger children.

“It gives those kids something to do, too,” English said. “It gives them a job for the summer. A lot of times, this is the first job they have had. It gets them off to a good start. The high school students will serve as excellent role models.”

English said the pay for student workers increased to $10 an hour this year. All of the student-teaching spots are fill, he said.

Children who attend the program can participate in activities, such as arts and crafts, basketball, dodge ball, football, handball, kickball, quiet game and volleyball.

Activities are planned for all age groups. Activities will also depend on the number of participants.

Nederland City Manager Chris Duque said his children have attended the program in the past.

“It is a good thing to keep kids active and socializing,” Duque said. “It is not all day. They get to spend some time hanging out with their friends doing athletic stuff or crafts. It is a great program. We have had some employees who have kids go through the program or work for it. It is great program for the community and it is great that the school district continues to sponsor it.”

Duque said the city is also offering ways to keep children active during the summer.

“We have the pool,” he said. “There is also the summer program the library has. They get out for three months and you try to make sure they are not just sitting in front of an iPad, watching Netflix or playing some video game.”

For more information, call 409-724-2391.

