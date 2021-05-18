expand
May 19, 2021

Allen George Suire

Allen George Suire

By PA News

Published 7:04 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Allen George Suire, 93, of Beaumont, formerly of Groves, passed away of on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Collier Park Assisted Living.

Allen was born on November 27, 1927 in Beaumont, Texas to parents Nickolas Suire and Louise Borque Suire.

He graduated from St. Mary High School and he served his country in the Navy as Electrician’s Mate.

He retired from Texaco after 38 years of employment in the instrument department.

Allen was an avid Cowboys fan, enjoyed going fishing and he loved to go golfing, especially at the Pea Patch, Babe Zaharias and Brentwood Club.

Allen was a loving person who will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Loraine Rogers Suire, his brother, Don Suire and his sister, Audrey Porter.

Allen is survived by his wife, Theresa Foret Landry Suire of Beaumont, his son, Glenn Suire and his wife, Patricia of Spring, his daughters, Denise Suire of Groves, Charlotte Pellerin and her husband, John of Tomball, Kelly Rask and her husband, Jim of Mandeville, his brothers, James Suire of Beaumont, Dalton Suire and his wife, Pat of Humble, David Suire and his wife, Pam of Rosenberg, his sister, Janice Boden of Greenwood, AK.

He is also survived by his stepchildren, Charlene Mitchell, Karen Mills, Gene Landry, his nine grandchildren, his seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Christian Burial Service will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 12:00 PM until service time.

Military Honors will be held after the service at the funeral home.

A private entombment will follow later on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear facemask or coverings and practice social distancing.

