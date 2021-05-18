expand
Ad Spot

May 19, 2021

Billy Joe Moak Jr.

Billy Joe Moak Jr.

By PA News

Published 6:47 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Billy Joe Moak Jr., 63, of Silsbee, TX, passed away unexpectedly, after a short hospital stay, on May 15, 2021 inBeaumont, TX.
He was born on June 30, 1957, in Beaumont to Mary Maxine Jennings Moak and Billy Joe Moak Sr.
Billy Joe grew up in Groves, TX, graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School, and studied welding at Lamar Institute of Technology.
He served in the U.S. Army in the late 1970s.
Billy Joe enjoyed being with Saundra, spending time with their dog, Liberty, reading, sports, and watching TV.
Billy Joe was a kind-spirited person, who was a friend to all and never meta stranger.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Saundra Lynn Trick Moak, of Silsbee, TX; sister Mary Grossman and herhusband Matthew Hagepanos, of Goose Creek, SC; brother Oliver Moak and his wife Mayra, of Port Arthur, TX; brotherCharles Moak, of Port Neches, TX; niece, Melissa Grossman of Miami Beach, FL; nephew, Michael Grossman and his wifeBridget of Hanahan, SC; niece, Charleen Moak of Port Neches, TX; and twin great nephews, Jacob and Elijah Grossman. He is preceded in death by his parents; father, Billy Joe Moak Sr., and mother, Mary Maxine Jennings Moak.
Arrangements by Broussard’s Mortuary in Silsbee.
The memorial service for family and friends will be announced at a later date and will be held at Faith Christian Center, 1360 Roosevelt Dr, Silsbee, TX 77656.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Christian Center Silsbee, the American Heart Association, or the American Diabetes Association.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

New restaurant details emerge for Central Mall redevelopment location

Developer reveals plans for retail center in front of airport

Port Arthur’s Daniella DeLaRue rejoins Peace Corps to aid in COVID-19 response

PNG’s Tristan Abshire keeps hitters guessing with precision pitching

Business

New restaurant details emerge for Central Mall redevelopment location

Business

Developer reveals plans for retail center in front of airport

Local

Port Arthur’s Daniella DeLaRue rejoins Peace Corps to aid in COVID-19 response

Education

Jackson Evans, Karrie Anders named Miss and Mr. Nederland High School

College/Pro Sports

LSCPA softball runner up in NJCAA regional tournament

Golf

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Koenig sinks 9-iron twice for an ace and an eagle

Beaumont

Free admission night planned at South Texas State Fair

Local

Fire damages longtime Port Arthur favorite Nick’s Pit

Local

Lamar State changes on-campus mask policy; closes campus for Wednesday

Local

Severe weather soaks spirits in rain-ravaged area – “We’re trying to hang in there”

Local

Port Arthur ISD moving to virtual instruction on Wednesday due to weather

Local

Gov. Abbott sets dates to end mask wearing mandates by school districts, government officials & more

Local

Port Arthur father describes scary moments after Tuesday drive-by shooting

Local

Jefferson County announces 4 locations for sandbag pickup

Local

National Weather Service details how much rain so far, worst of what’s left for Port Arthur, Mid County

Local

PA Health Department seeing influx of kids following approval for vaccinations in 12+

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial valedictorian, salutatorian share plans for future, keys to success

Check this Out

The Hospitality Center to get new Port Arthur home, continue meal outreach for needy

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves taking on undefeated Friendswood, ready for challenge

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: May 10-16

Local

Drive-by shooting rips through Port Arthur neighborhood on Tuesday

Local

Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton: “The pumps are working”

Groves

Mid County leaders assessing roadway concerns

Local

Weather closes Lamar State, Bob Hope School campuses