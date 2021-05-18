expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

Memorial valedictorian Nam Luu, left, and salutatorian Mia Wells are ready for college. (Chris Moore/The News)

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial valedictorian, salutatorian share plans for future, keys to success

By Chris Moore

Published 12:28 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

While Memorial’s valedictorian and salutatorian said they were happy to earn their respective honors, they acknowledged they still have plenty to accomplish in their academic careers.

Memorial’s valedictorian Nam Luu will attend Lamar University next semester to study biology.

“It is an honor to be valedictorian,” he said.

Luu fell in love with math and science when he started working experiments in class. He cited a project using a balloon as a way to propel a car as one of his earliest memories of loving science.

Luu wants to be a pharmacist when he graduates.

He said he strived to earn good grades to make his parents proud and prove to himself he could do it.

When not studying, he can be found reading fantasy novels and playing video games.

Luu’s least-favorite subjects are reading and history.

Mia Wells will be the salutatorian for Memorial’s class of 2021. She will attend Huston-Tillotson University in Austin.

“This is something that I have worked really hard for,” she said of being named salutatorian. “I have always been at the top of my class. I’m ready to go to college.”

Wells said she will start her college studies in biology and move to pre-med.

“I really like science,” she said. “In 10th grade, I had a teacher named Mr. Heil. He is a really good teacher. I had him for chemistry. His love of science really showed through his teaching. That made me want to get into science.”

Wells said her parents are not strict about her grades and always wanted her to do her best.

“I want to push myself,” she said. “I know how far I can go and I don’t want anyone to do it for me. My parents are good parents. They are just happy that I am graduating, so for me to be at the top was something more for them.”

Wells found a good balance between school and her social life.

“I go out with my friends,” she said. “I took notes in class, but I didn’t have to study much.”

Wells said she enjoyed the challenge of physics.

“It was a little harder, but not as fun as chemistry,” she said. “I also really like English. I really enjoy writing. It is something I am really good at.”

Wells said a Lamar professor recently assigned her a descriptive essay.

“That was the first time I ever had that,” Wells said. “I wrote about going to the beach. I never described something like that before. It was pretty fun. Last week, I had to make two poems and that was tough but, once I got into it, it was flowing.”

Memorial seniors graduate May 28.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

National Weather Service details how much rain so far, worst of what’s left for Port Arthur, Mid County

Drive-by shooting rips through Port Arthur neighborhood on Tuesday

PA Health Department seeing influx of kids following approval for vaccinations in 12+

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial valedictorian, salutatorian share plans for future, keys to success

Local

National Weather Service details how much rain so far, worst of what’s left for Port Arthur, Mid County

Local

Drive-by shooting rips through Port Arthur neighborhood on Tuesday

Local

PA Health Department seeing influx of kids following approval for vaccinations in 12+

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial valedictorian, salutatorian share plans for future, keys to success

Check this Out

The Hospitality Center to get new Port Arthur home, continue meal outreach for needy

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves taking on undefeated Friendswood, ready for challenge

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: May 10-16

Local

Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton: “The pumps are working”

Groves

Mid County leaders assessing roadway concerns

Local

Weather closes Lamar State, Bob Hope School campuses

Local

Poor road conditions in Port Arthur, Mid County; Weather Service warns of serious flooding

Local

Texas gas prices rise week over week; see what’s expected next

Local

Nederland ISD offering summer recreational program

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves Indians down Kempner, advance in playoffs

Education

Port Arthur ISD nearing yearend with possible budget shortfall concern

Business

ON THE MENU — Sugar Momma Confections expanding with Nederland location launch

Business

A nurse at heart, director Kim Guidry leading Community Retirement Home growth

High School Sports

Bob Hope student athletes, coach participate in All-Star event

Local

Who is the best? Vote today in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest.

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: May 3-9

Local

Sign of the Times: Port Arthur program designed to highlight city’s entryways

Local

Port Arthur man indicted after chase reaches 127 mph, ends in crash near utilities system

Local

City Manager Ron Burton’s $79K charge raises questions from Port Arthur City Council

Local

Beaumont men indicted in tool theft from Nederland auto shop