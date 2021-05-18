expand
May 18, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott meets with local El Paso leaders to discuss the coronavirus situation for the city and state on Aug. 13, 2020. (Ivan Pierre Aguirre/The Texas Tribune)

Gov. Abbott sets dates to end mask wearing mandates by school districts, government officials & more

By PA News

Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Governmental entities in Texas cannot mandate mask wearing after June 4.

This includes counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials.

Governor Greg Abbott made the declaration Tuesday through an Executive Order.

Public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4.

After June 4, no student, teacher, parent or other staff member or visitor can be required to wear a mask while on campus.

Beginning May 21, local governments or officials that attempt to impose a mask mandate or impose a limitation inconsistent or conflicting with the Executive Order can be subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” Abbott said.

“Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”

Exempt from the Executive Order are state-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities and county and municipal jails.

