Lamar State changes on-campus mask policy; closes campus for Wednesday

Lamar State College Port Arthur is lifting its on-campus mask mandate.

This impacts students, faculty, staff and friends.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order that prohibits governmental entities, including institutions of higher education, from mandating the use of face coverings.

In light of Abbott’s order, Lamar State is no longer requiring the use of a face covering on campus by its students, faculty, staff or visitors.

This protocol change takes effect immediately.

Lamar State College Port Arthur also announced due to the potential for additional flooding rain in Southeast Texas, it will close its campus on Wednesday (May 19).

The National Weather Service is predicting another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Out of an abundance of caution, LSCPA is closing the campus to allow employees to work remotely from home, if possible.

Plans are to reopen the campus for business as usual at 7:30 a.m. Thursday (May 20).