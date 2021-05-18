expand
Ad Spot

May 19, 2021

Lamar State changes on-campus mask policy; closes campus for Wednesday

By PA News

Published 6:23 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Lamar State College Port Arthur is lifting its on-campus mask mandate.

This impacts students, faculty, staff and friends.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order that prohibits governmental entities, including institutions of higher education, from mandating the use of face coverings.

In light of Abbott’s order, Lamar State is no longer requiring the use of a face covering on campus by its students, faculty, staff or visitors.

This protocol change takes effect immediately.

Lamar State College Port Arthur also announced due to the potential for additional flooding rain in Southeast Texas, it will close its campus on Wednesday (May 19).

The National Weather Service is predicting another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Out of an abundance of caution, LSCPA is closing the campus to allow employees to work remotely from home, if possible.

Plans are to reopen the campus for business as usual at 7:30 a.m. Thursday (May 20).

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

New restaurant details emerge for Central Mall redevelopment location

Developer reveals plans for retail center in front of airport

Port Arthur’s Daniella DeLaRue rejoins Peace Corps to aid in COVID-19 response

PNG’s Tristan Abshire keeps hitters guessing with precision pitching

Business

New restaurant details emerge for Central Mall redevelopment location

Business

Developer reveals plans for retail center in front of airport

Local

Port Arthur’s Daniella DeLaRue rejoins Peace Corps to aid in COVID-19 response

Education

Jackson Evans, Karrie Anders named Miss and Mr. Nederland High School

College/Pro Sports

LSCPA softball runner up in NJCAA regional tournament

Golf

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Koenig sinks 9-iron twice for an ace and an eagle

Beaumont

Free admission night planned at South Texas State Fair

Local

Fire damages longtime Port Arthur favorite Nick’s Pit

Local

Lamar State changes on-campus mask policy; closes campus for Wednesday

Local

Severe weather soaks spirits in rain-ravaged area – “We’re trying to hang in there”

Local

Port Arthur ISD moving to virtual instruction on Wednesday due to weather

Local

Gov. Abbott sets dates to end mask wearing mandates by school districts, government officials & more

Local

Port Arthur father describes scary moments after Tuesday drive-by shooting

Local

Jefferson County announces 4 locations for sandbag pickup

Local

National Weather Service details how much rain so far, worst of what’s left for Port Arthur, Mid County

Local

PA Health Department seeing influx of kids following approval for vaccinations in 12+

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial valedictorian, salutatorian share plans for future, keys to success

Check this Out

The Hospitality Center to get new Port Arthur home, continue meal outreach for needy

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves taking on undefeated Friendswood, ready for challenge

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: May 10-16

Local

Drive-by shooting rips through Port Arthur neighborhood on Tuesday

Local

Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton: “The pumps are working”

Groves

Mid County leaders assessing roadway concerns

Local

Weather closes Lamar State, Bob Hope School campuses