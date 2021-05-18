expand
May 19, 2021

Mary C. Castille

Mary C. Castille

By PA News

Published 7:13 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Mrs. Mary C. Castille of Port Arthur, Texas passed on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Houston Northwest Medical Center.

Mary was born in Palmetto, Louisiana and raised in Lebeau, Louisiana.

On December 8, 1951 she married Martin Castille Sr. Mary and Martin had a devoted and loving 47 years of marriage.

They were blessed with seven children.

Mary was a resident of Port Arthur, Texas for 66 years, she later resided in Spring, Texas until her passing.

Mary was a faithful member of St. John and Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary Council #32 and Legion of Mary.

She was employed by St. Marys Hospital where she retired after 25 years of service.

A visitation is scheduled on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Gabriel Funeral Home with the Holy Rosary starting at 7:00 p.m.

The Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 10 a.m. with Rev. Anthony Afangide, MSP Officiating.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Martin Castille Sr., her parents, Philip Lemon and Louisiana Simien; three sisters Florence Durisseau, Cecilia and Alice Lemon; two brothers Lawrence and Clarence Lemon; and son-in-law Terrance Paris.

Mary leaves to cherish her memories Four sons Martin (Mary) Castille Jr of Summerwood, Texas, Andrew Castille of Port Arthur,  Texas,  Phillip (Ella) Castille Sr. of Groves, Texas, and Lawrence (Gail) Castille Sr. of Port Arthur, Texas; three daughters Mary Lou (Robert) Scott of Spring, Texas,  Sherry Coleman of Richmond, Texas and Lisa Paris of Richmond,  Texas;  eighteenth grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces , nephews, cousins, and others relatives and dear friends.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to National Alzheimer’s Association or National Glaucoma Research in Mary C. Castille name.

