May 18, 2021

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: May 10-16

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Nederland Police Department officers arrested the following individuals from May 10 to May 16:

  • Joshua Story, 31, Warrant Other Agency
  • Jessie Derutte, 41, Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Samuel Delacruz, 41, Warrant Other Agency
  • Michael Collins, 29, warrant other agency
  • Sheila Lee, 63, Driving While Intoxicated -3rd or more
  • Joshua Hughes, 42, Assault by Threat -Family Violence
  • Cierra Zachary, 27, warrant other agency
  • Martin Theriot, 58, warrant other agency
  • Cristy Conwell, 40, Nederland warrants
  • Mason Rodgers, 29, Nederland warrants
  • Ronnie DeJohn, 37, Driving While Intoxicated -2nd
  • Chad Schwaab, 46, Nederland warrants
  • Emijah Lewis, 21, warrant other agency
  • Damian Fox, 49, Nederland warrants
  • Brant Hyatt, 19, public intoxication
  • Bryan McFadden, 50, warrant other agency
  • Tyron Nellar, 60, Nederland Warrant/Warrant Other Agency

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 10 to May 16:

May 10:

  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 100 block of Gary.
  • A complainant reported injury to a child in the 3200 block of Parkway Drive.
  • A complainant reported assault offensive touch -family violence in the 700 block of S 33rd Street.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 1200 block of S 27th Street.
  • Arrest of a subject for possession of a controlled substance in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2400 block of N Highway 69.

May 11:

  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 700 block of S 33rd Street.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of Avenue B.
  • Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated/3rd or more in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Arrest of a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 3500 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Arrest of a subject for assault by threat – family violence in the 100 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 12:

  • A complainant reported a death in the 300 block of S 5 ½ Street.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Arrest of a subject evade detention in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
  • A complainant reported theft of a firearm in the 2300 block of Allan Court.
  • A complainant reported contempt of a court order in the 1400 block of Boston Avenue.
  • A complainant reported aggravated sexual assault of a child in the 3800 block of Parkway Drive.
  • A subject taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2700 block of Highway 365.

May 13:

  • Officer found a subject to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 200 block of N 17th Street.
  • A complainant reported a false statement to obtain property or credit in the 200 block of S 1st Street.
  • A complainant reported assault causes bodily injury in the 1800 block of Highway 365.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 8600 block of 9th Avenue, Port Arthur.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 8900 block of S Highway 69.
  • Arrest of a subject on Nederland Warrants in the 8900 block of S Highway 69.
  • Arrest of a subject on Nederland Warrants in the 2500 block of Magnolia, Port Neches.
  • Arrest of a subject for driving while intoxicated/2nd in the 3700 block of Nederland Avenue.

May 14:

  • A complainant reported a theft in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 1700 block of N 32nd Street.
  • Arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Arrest of a subject on Nederland warrants in the 600 block of S 15th Street.

May 15:

  • Officer found a subject to be in possession of marijuana in the 1500 block of S 27th Street.
  • A complainant reported criminal trespass in the 3600 block of Terrace Drive.
  • A complainant reported a terroristic threat in the 3300 block of Pine Lane.
  • Arrest of a subject for public intoxication near 69 S and the airport.
  • Arrest of a subject on another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of S Twin City Highway.

May 16:

  • A complainant reported criminal trespass in habitation in the 2000 block of Queen.
  • A complainant reported criminal mischief in the 300 block of Avenue E.
  • Officer had a subject fail to identify in the 300 block of Avenue E.
  • A complainant reported a dog bite in the 500 block of S 37th Street.
  • A complainant reported a theft in the 2900 block of N Highway 69.
  • Officer recovered stolen property in the 2900 block of Highway 69.
  • A complainant reported a death in the 2100 block of Avenue F.
  • Arrest of a subject on Nederland Warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 1800 block of Highway 365.

