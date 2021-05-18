expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

Port Arthur Police Det. Adam Cousins, left, speaks with Det. Terry Cater Tuesday regarding a drive by shooting in the 3600 block of 41st Street. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Port Arthur father describes scary moments after Tuesday drive-by shooting

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:45 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

A Port Arthur family is unharmed though shaken after their home and vehicles were hit with gunfire just before 2 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of 41st Street.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, told Port Arthur Newsmedia he was awakened by bullets hitting the vehicles and house.

He described the noise as a bang, pause, two more bangs, a pause and a “really loud one.”

He grabbed his shoes and went to another room in the house as one of his children woke up and asked if anyone heard the noise. He told his family to “get down, someone’s shooting.”

The homeowner pointed out a bullet hole on his house, noting the trajectory. He also showed areas on three vehicles, which were also hit.

Port Arthur Police responded to the drive-by shooting at approximately 1:57 a.m. Tuesday.

Three vehicles and a home were struck, but no one was injured.

Several Port Arthur Police detectives were in the area of the shooting at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday speaking with residents. One woman that lives nearby walked over to talk to the homeowner and police.

The woman declined to give her name but said she was asleep when the shooting occurred and heard about it from a neighbor.

The man said multiple crimes have occurred recently in the area, including a burglary or theft down the road.

Det. Mike Hebert said this is a very fluid investigation and police are following leads.

Police on Tuesday afternoon did not comment on possible suspects or the number of potential shooting.

The victim told Port Arthur Newsmedia he believes he was specifically targeted in the shooting.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Port Arthur ISD moving to virtual instruction on Wednesday due to weather

Gov. Abbott sets dates to end mask wearing mandates by school districts, government officials & more

Port Arthur father describes scary moments after Tuesday drive-by shooting

Jefferson County announces 4 locations for sandbag pickup

BREAKING NEWS

Port Arthur ISD moving to virtual instruction on Wednesday due to weather

Local

Gov. Abbott sets dates to end mask wearing mandates by school districts, government officials & more

Local

Port Arthur father describes scary moments after Tuesday drive-by shooting

Local

Jefferson County announces 4 locations for sandbag pickup

Local

National Weather Service details how much rain so far, worst of what’s left for Port Arthur, Mid County

Local

PA Health Department seeing influx of kids following approval for vaccinations in 12+

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial valedictorian, salutatorian share plans for future, keys to success

Check this Out

The Hospitality Center to get new Port Arthur home, continue meal outreach for needy

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves taking on undefeated Friendswood, ready for challenge

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: May 10-16

Local

Drive-by shooting rips through Port Arthur neighborhood on Tuesday

Local

Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton: “The pumps are working”

Groves

Mid County leaders assessing roadway concerns

Local

Weather closes Lamar State, Bob Hope School campuses

Local

Poor road conditions in Port Arthur, Mid County; Weather Service warns of serious flooding

Local

Texas gas prices rise week over week; see what’s expected next

Local

Nederland ISD offering summer recreational program

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves Indians down Kempner, advance in playoffs

Education

Port Arthur ISD nearing yearend with possible budget shortfall concern

Business

ON THE MENU — Sugar Momma Confections expanding with Nederland location launch

Business

A nurse at heart, director Kim Guidry leading Community Retirement Home growth

High School Sports

Bob Hope student athletes, coach participate in All-Star event

Local

Who is the best? Vote today in the Port Arthur News Best Of contest.

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: May 3-9