Port Arthur ISD moving to virtual instruction on Wednesday due to weather

Due to impending inclement weather and the chance for severe flash flooding, Port Arthur Independent School District is closing all facilities and pivoting to virtual learning on Wednesday (May 19).

The district will reopen on Thursday (May 20).

Southeast Texas experienced a torrential downpour Monday that had many streets in the area flooded.

“We have been closely monitoring the weather and due to the heavy rains expected early (Wednesday) morning and throughout the day that will make travel to and from our campuses unsafe, the district has made the decision to close all facilities on Wednesday, May 19th and pivot all students to virtual instruction,” a PAISD statement read.

“The district will reopen and students and staff will return on Thursday, May 20th. Please stay safe, dry and stay tuned to the local media channels as well as our website and Facebook pages for updated information.”