May 19, 2021

Tangela Faye Thames Holmes

By PA News

Published 6:43 pm Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Tangela Faye Thames Holmes, 57, a resident of Nederland, TX was called home quietly and peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at her home.

She was born to the union of Jerry Thames and Glynda Thames on November 29, 1963, in Nederland, TX.

She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of East Mount Olive Baptist Church in Port Arthur, TX until her health failed.

She attended elementary, middle and high school in Port Arthur, graduating from the Texas Education Agency and also attended Lamar State College Port Arthur for Medical Office Administration.

Tangela was a wonderful wife and mother. She was willing to help those in need.

Tangela was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Thames.

Tangela leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 40 years, Kenny Holmes; her mother, Glynda Peveto; two children whom she loved dearly, Gage Holmes and Asia Holmes; two sisters, Kim Thames and Susan Lynn Thames; two brothers, Eric Thames and Shad Peveto; she also leaves a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 am on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.

