May 19, 2021

Bob West

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Koenig sinks 9-iron twice for an ace and an eagle

By Chris Moore

Published 12:07 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

It would appear the 2021 hole-in-one drought at Babe Zaharias, like the other noteworthy drought, which was washed away this week, is a thing of the past.

After only two aces were reported at the Babe during the first four months of the year, there have already been three in the month of May. Two of them came Saturday, with Rick Koenig of Taylor Landing delivering an against-the-odds punctuation mark.

Koenig, 68, authored his second ever hole-in-one by sinking a 9-iron from 115 yards on Zaharias’ second hole. For good measure, he sank another 9-iron, this one from 120 yards, for an eagle on the par-4, 18th hole.

Witnesses were Bubba Morgan and David Ess.

Larry Lee of Nederland accounted for the other Saturday ace when he holed his tee shot from 135 yards on the 7th hole. Lee used a 9-iron for what was his second hole-in-one. Witnesses were Troy Touchet, Cody Metts and Don Duplan.

CHIP SHOTS: Despite making 12 birdies Thursday and Friday in the first two rounds of the Byron Nelson Classic at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Andrew Landry came up two shots short of one of the year’s lowest cuts. Landry carded rounds of 69-71 for a 4-under 140 but was left on the outside looking in. It was a fifth MC in his last six starts.

It was a total wipeout for those with area ties in the Nelson. Lamar ex MJ Daffue, who had Monday-qualified his way into the field, shot an opening 67, then slipped to 73 for 140. Another LU alum, Baytown’s Shawn Stefani, posted rounds of 67-75 for 142.

The winning score, by the way, was minus 25.

Former PNG star Braden Bailey was also a cut casualty in the APT’s Grand Casino Open in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Bailey finished two over after rounds of 74-70. His 144 missed the cut by six strokes. Bailey returns to action today in the APT stop in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

LC senior Jack Burke was facing an uphill battle Tuesday in his bid to repeat as 4A state champion. Burke fired a 71 in Monday’s weather-delayed opening round but found himself tied for third, six shots behind Wimberly’s Jason Donaldson.

With thunderstorms again in the forecast for the final round at Plum Creek in Kyle, Burke needed to go low and hope the heavy rains stayed away. LC-M, meanwhile, was pretty much a non-factor on day one of team competition, with a 336 total.

That left the Bears in eighth place some 40 shots behind Argyle.

James Shipley continued to be a force in the Super Saturday 2 ball at Babe Zaharias. Shipley’s team of Charles Leard, Rusty Hicks and Buddy Hicks scored a sweep, winning the front with minus 2 and the back with minus 3.

The Friday 2 ball at Zaharias saw the team of Craig Geoffroy, Larry Johnson, Lee and James Trahan take the front with minus 2. On the back, the foursome of Bob Byerly, Tony Trevino, Bob Luttrell and Richard Malone took the back with minus 3.

Single shot highlight of the day was a holed wedge second shot by Roger Baumer for an eagle on 17.

The Thursday Senior 2 ball ended in a tie on the front. Posting minus 1 was the team of Doug LeBlanc, Cap Hollier, Ron Mistrot and Dixon Conn and the foursome of Jimmy Cady, Danny Robbins, Lee Bertrand and Richard Menchaca.

Kenny Robbins’ team that included Jeremy Hemler, Rusty Hicks and Everett Baker won the back with minus 2.

The Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was played in an all-points-count format. Taking the front with 26 points was the team of LeBlanc, Don MacNeil, Rufus Reyes and Brad Royer. Second with 22 points was the team of Mike Brown, Rick Pritchett, Art Turner and Dwayne Benoit.

Closest to the hole winners were Danny Robbins (No. 2), Royer (No. 7), Gary Fontenot (No. 12) and MacNeil (No. 15)

Golf news should be e-mailed to rdwest@usa.net

 

