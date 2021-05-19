expand
Ad Spot

May 19, 2021

Developer Henry LaBrie has broken ground on new development by Jack Brooks Regional Airport. (Monique Batson/The News)

Developer reveals plans for retail center in front of airport

By Monique Batson

Published 12:28 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

More details have been released regarding development in front of Jack Brooks Regional Airport.

Henry LaBrie with LaBrie Properties recently appeared before Jefferson County commissioners and described the two retail centers planned for the U.S. 69 service center.

Each will be built as eight 1,500 square-foot spaces.

“If somebody wants two or three, then we can divide that up appropriately,” he said during the commissioners workshop.

One, which he called the Hanger, will be modeled to fit the airport.

The other will be called the Derrick.

“It’s a tribute to all oil and gas companies that made Southeast Texas what it is today,” LaBrie told commissioners.

The developer, who created the Silos shopping center in Beaumont near Tram Road, is also creating The Palms Industrial Park, which sits in front of the airport facing Jerry Ware Drive. The website describes the eight-space center as an opportunity “with the flexibility to accommodate a wide variety of business needs.”

Developing the land in front of the airport has long been a discussion held by city and county officials. Commissioner Darrell Bush, who served as Nederland Police Chief from 2001-2018, previously told Port Arthur Newsmedia that he worked in the city as development was discussed, planned and dropped — more than once.

“This has been a long time coming to get something going out there,” Bush said.

Plans for The Palms Industrial Park came to light in late 2019 following an agreement with the county to lease the land in July of that year.

While presenting to commissioners this month, LaBrie said he has filed an application with the Nederland Economic Development Corporation to help with funding for the infrastructure to the Jerry Ware property, but the project’s future was not contingent on the outcome.

“We realize there are no guarantees and that does not affect us at all,” he said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

New restaurant details emerge for Central Mall redevelopment location

Developer reveals plans for retail center in front of airport

Port Arthur’s Daniella DeLaRue rejoins Peace Corps to aid in COVID-19 response

PNG’s Tristan Abshire keeps hitters guessing with precision pitching

Business

New restaurant details emerge for Central Mall redevelopment location

Business

Developer reveals plans for retail center in front of airport

Local

Port Arthur’s Daniella DeLaRue rejoins Peace Corps to aid in COVID-19 response

Education

Jackson Evans, Karrie Anders named Miss and Mr. Nederland High School

College/Pro Sports

LSCPA softball runner up in NJCAA regional tournament

Golf

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Koenig sinks 9-iron twice for an ace and an eagle

Beaumont

Free admission night planned at South Texas State Fair

Local

Fire damages longtime Port Arthur favorite Nick’s Pit

Local

Lamar State changes on-campus mask policy; closes campus for Wednesday

Local

Severe weather soaks spirits in rain-ravaged area – “We’re trying to hang in there”

Local

Port Arthur ISD moving to virtual instruction on Wednesday due to weather

Local

Gov. Abbott sets dates to end mask wearing mandates by school districts, government officials & more

Local

Port Arthur father describes scary moments after Tuesday drive-by shooting

Local

Jefferson County announces 4 locations for sandbag pickup

Local

National Weather Service details how much rain so far, worst of what’s left for Port Arthur, Mid County

Local

PA Health Department seeing influx of kids following approval for vaccinations in 12+

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Memorial valedictorian, salutatorian share plans for future, keys to success

Check this Out

The Hospitality Center to get new Port Arthur home, continue meal outreach for needy

High School Sports

Port Neches-Groves taking on undefeated Friendswood, ready for challenge

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests, responses: May 10-16

Local

Drive-by shooting rips through Port Arthur neighborhood on Tuesday

Local

Port Arthur City Manager Ron Burton: “The pumps are working”

Groves

Mid County leaders assessing roadway concerns

Local

Weather closes Lamar State, Bob Hope School campuses