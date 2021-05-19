expand
May 19, 2021

South Texas State Fair (Courtesy photo)

Free admission night planned at South Texas State Fair

By PA News

Published 12:04 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

BEAUMONT — Provost Umphrey Law Firm is sponsoring a night of free admission for YMBL’s South Texas State Fair on Monday (May 24) at 7250 Wespark in Beaumont.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

“We are very excited that the fair is back on, and we are able to fulfill our commitment to the YMBL to sponsor a night where the entire community gets in free,” said Joe Fisher, Provost Umphrey managing partner.

When Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick announced a disaster declaration, the 2020 fair was cancelled due to health concerns surrounding coronavirus.

The YMBL decided in February it would postpone this year’s event until May.

“We hope this opportunity gives everyone a much-needed night at the fair – on us,” said Fisher.

