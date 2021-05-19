expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

Nederland High’s Jackson Evans wins new car through attendance giveaway contest

By PA News

Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

NEDERLAND — Senior Jackson Evans has a new car as the lucky winner of a Nederland High School Car Giveaway hosted by Philpott Motors.

“I am completely amazed,” Evans said. “I could not believe that my name was drawn. I am still in shock. It is truly a wonderful gift. I want to thank Philpott and NISD for this great opportunity.”

For 17 years, Philpott Motors has hosted the annual event.

Philpott Ford, Toyota, and Hyundai General Manager Daren Granger said it is an honor to do this, adding a business needs to give back to its local community.

Nederland High School officials thanked Philpott Motors for the continued support of students and promoting the importance of attendance.

Also recognized were senior students with seven and eight years of perfect attendance.

  • 7 years: Alexis Bobb and Dustin Nguyen
  • 8 years: Abby Hoffpauir, Brian Hoffpauir, Leslie Ramirez, Maci Simmons

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

They saved a baby with no pulse. Wednesday they saw each other for the 1st time since.

“Justice was served.” Police hope arrest calms fears of Pear Ridge neighborhood.

Reactions vary with Port Arthur, Nederland, PNG school leaders following end of mask mandates

See how local educators plan to use Indorama STEM grants to benefit students

Lifestyle

They saved a baby with no pulse. Wednesday they saw each other for the 1st time since.

Local

“Justice was served.” Police hope arrest calms fears of Pear Ridge neighborhood.

Education

Reactions vary with Port Arthur, Nederland, PNG school leaders following end of mask mandates

Education

See how local educators plan to use Indorama STEM grants to benefit students

Business

Reserve at Pinewood Village is built to be your home

High School Sports

Bulldogs student athletes take lead in 7-on-7 competition

Columns

MARY MEAUX: Industry, teacher partnership benefits students

Local

Nederland High’s Jackson Evans wins new car through attendance giveaway contest

Local

6-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Port Arthur had life-threatening injuries

Local

Port Arthur Police SWAT make arrest tied to Hurricane Laura burglaries

Beaumont

UPDATE: I-10 lanes back open after flipped 18-wheeler Wednesday morning

Local

5:30 a.m. UPDATE: National Weather Service breaks down Port Arthur, Mid County forecast

Business

New restaurant details emerge for Central Mall redevelopment location

Business

Developer reveals plans for retail center in front of airport

Local

Port Arthur’s Daniella DeLaRue rejoins Peace Corps to aid in COVID-19 response

High School Sports

PNG’s Tristan Abshire keeps hitters guessing with precision pitching

Education

Jackson Evans, Karrie Anders named Miss and Mr. Nederland High School

College/Pro Sports

LSCPA softball runner up in NJCAA regional tournament

Golf

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Koenig sinks 9-iron twice for an ace and an eagle

Beaumont

Free admission night planned at South Texas State Fair

Local

Fire damages longtime Port Arthur favorite Nick’s Pit

Local

Port Arthur education leaders react to governor ending mask-wearing mandates

Local

Severe weather soaks spirits in rain-ravaged area – “We’re trying to hang in there”

Local

Port Arthur ISD moving to virtual instruction on Wednesday due to weather